Georgia-Russia

Russia may cancel visa policy for Georgian citizens

Russia is considering cancellation of its visa poliycy for Georgian citizens “if the necessary prerequisites exist,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with the Russian government news agency TASS.

According to Galuzin, despite the absence of diplomatic relations, Russian-Georgian cooperation is developing.

“For eleven months of the year, trade turnover increased by 1.5 times compared to the same period in 2021 and exceeded $2.2 billion. Along with trade, tourism and the number of remittances are also growing,” explained the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia.

Galuzin also noted that the restoration of diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia depends on Tbilisi itself:

“As for diplomatic relations, I want to remind you that they were severed in 2008 on the initiative of Tbilisi. [Tbilisi] continues to frame the possibility of their restoration with political demands that conflict with the new realities in the region. So the ball is still in Georgia’s court.”

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and the Russian Federation were established on July 1, 1992.

But with military aggression by Russia against Georgia in August 2008, and the annexation of Georgian territory by Russia – Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region – and the recognition of their independence by Russia, Georgia severed diplomatic relations on September 2, 2008.

In March 2009, the Section of Interests of the Russian Federation was opened at the Embassy of Switzerland in Georgia and the Section of Interests of Georgia at the Embassy of Switzerland in the Russian Federation.

On December 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the Russian Federation may decide to resume direct flights with Georgia and liberalize the visa policy if “the necessary prerequisites exist.”

Denis Gonchar, director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted Russia is considering this possibility. According to Gonchar, the forecast for economic growth in Georgia has increased to double digits due to inbound tourism from Russia, remittances and trade.

