Russia-Ukraine war, live updates: Moscow blackmails the world with gas supplies and nuclear strike
Russia-Ukraine war, what is happening, what to expect – an overview of events, assessments of international military experts. Russia is trying to capture Donbas after after having suffered military setbacks elsewhere in Ukraine. The West is drastically increasing arms supplies to Ukraine, Moscow cuts off gas supplies to Europe and threatens with nuclear strikes. According to UN estimates, more than 13 million refugees were forced to leave their homes. Severe sanctions against Russia are destroying the Russian economy.
Summary of events by 10.30: Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv during the meeting of the UN Secretary General with the President of Ukraine
It could be years before the war in Ukraine ends, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said. “It is clear that the next few days and weeks may be decisive, but the war will probably last longer. It may be weeks, it may be months, it may even be years, it depends on many factors. But in the end, it will probably be a struggle and a victory, I hope Ukraine is on the battlefield.”
Several rocket strikes were carried out on Kyiv on Thursday as UN chief António Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to spokesman Guterres, one of the missiles fell near the hotel where the visiting UN Secretary General was staying. The rocket fell just an hour after António Guterres held a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Guterres and his team are safe, spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner. He added that the UN delegation met with the Prime Minister in his office and at that time was not in the hotel. “Today I am in Kyiv. Two rockets exploded here, I was shocked when I learned that two rockets exploded in the city where I am,” Guterres told BBC News during his visit. “So this is a dramatic war and we absolutely need to end this war and we absolutely need to find a solution for this war.” Guterres also criticized the UN Security Council for failing to prevent or end the war, calling it a source of great frustration. One of the rockets hit a residential building. Dozens of people were hurt.
President Biden has asked Congress to approve a record $33 billion aid package to Ukraine, including more weapons. US President Joe Biden spoke at the White House and proposed his plan to provide more support to Ukraine. He is asking Congress for $33 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to support Ukraine “over the next five months.” The package includes more than $20 billion in military aid, $8.5 billion in economic aid, and $3 billion in humanitarian aid. Biden also warned Moscow against “empty” nuclear threats and said the country was using its gas supplies to blackmail Europe.
Ukraine today plans an “operation” to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant
Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians from the large Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine. UN Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol during a meeting with Zelensky on Thursday. Guterres said intensive negotiations were underway to allow the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant, the last part of the city not under Russian control and subject to regular shelling. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave “principled” consent to the participation of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross in the evacuation of people from the plant. It is believed that hundreds of men, women and children are hiding in the underground premises of the plant.
Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine – British Ministry of Defence. A Defense Ministry intelligence briefing this morning confirms that Russia’s efforts are directed at the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, known as the Donbass. “The battle for Donbass remains Russia’s main strategic focus,” the ministry said, noting Moscow’s goal of securing control of the area where Russian forces have supported rebel leaders since 2014. Particularly fierce fighting is taking place around Lisichansk and Severodonetsk, and an attempt was made to move south towards Slavyansk.
The OSCE will suspend an eight-year monitoring mission in Ukraine. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has been conducting an observation and monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine for years, announced yesterday that it will have to end a lengthy deployment. Moscow, one of the members of the group, vetoed the extension of the mission. “This is not an easy decision… but the position of the Russian Federation left us no choice but to take steps to close the Mission,” said OSCE Chairman and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has been deployed since 2014, when conflict first broke out between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels. The OSCE was the only international organization that directly followed the conflict.
