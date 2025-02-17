'Russia shouldn't be ignored to this extent' – former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan

Robert Kacharyan’s statements

“Anyone who thinks Russia is a country that can be ignored to this extent is deeply mistaken,” former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan stated today.

According to him, when Ukraine was waging a proxy war against Russia and Moscow was facing setbacks, Armenia’s leadership decided to engage in geopolitical games. As a result, in October 2022, they signed the Prague Declaration, which, in Kocharyan’s view, recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. Echoing Russian officials, the former president claimed this decision effectively sealed Karabakh’s fate. Moreover, he argued that the agreement undermined Russia’s mediation role, which Moscow had assumed under the November 2020 ceasefire deal that ended the war in Karabakh.

“This was a fatal mistake, and we all paid for it with the loss of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Kocharyan said.

During his press conference, he addressed not only Armenia-Russia relations but also ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan. He particularly focused on the territorial exchange proposal, a topic that has sparked heated debate in Armenia.

Kocharyan stressed that he chose to speak out now because “historic events” are unfolding globally. He claimed that former U.S. President Donald Trump is dismantling the neoliberal world order, and while the current period is marked by instability, he still holds “positive expectations” for the future.

Kocharyan urges Armenians to “stop resenting Russians”

“Many in our country feel betrayed, asking why Russia did not fulfill its obligations. But let’s look at this from Moscow’s perspective. The only way to stop what happened was through military intervention—there was no other option. Intervention for whom? For Armenia, which, frankly speaking, abandoned Russia at a crucial moment and switched to the enemy camp. Would any of you jump into a fight for a friend who has betrayed you? I don’t think so,” Robert Kocharyan said.

In his view, Armenia should not have “recklessly dismantled” the system that had, to some extent, maintained peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“If the government’s strategy was to seize the moment and distance itself from Russia, they should have realized that Moscow, in defending its interests in the Caucasus, would naturally build closer ties with Baku. Failing to understand this was a sign of immaturity in foreign policy. The harsh truth is simple: never disregard the vital interests of your partner—especially one on whom you are highly dependent,” he emphasized.

Kocharyan believes Armenia chose the most dangerous moment to shift its geopolitical course.

“It’s still unclear where the world is heading, yet we are trying to align ourselves with a weakening center [the European Union] while distancing ourselves from a strengthening one [Russia]. I can’t understand the logic behind this—it’s incomprehensible to me.”

Last week, Armenia’s parliament approved a bill initiating the process of joining the European Union. The ruling Civil Contract faction voted in favor (64 MPs), while the opposition I Have Honor faction opposed it (7 MPs). Kocharyan’s faction, Armenia (Hayastan), abstained from the vote altogether.

The former president accused Armenia’s leadership of failing to grasp global dynamics and taking steps that endanger the country’s security.

“I have no doubt that, before long, Armenia’s prime minister will make a swift U-turn, call the Russian president, and, as if nothing happened, raise a toast to the centuries-old Armenian-Russian friendship.”

Kocharyan on territorial exchange: “I said neither ‘yes’ nor ‘no'”

According to former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, before 1999, the Minsk Group mediators were unable to move beyond the principle of territorial integrity in the Karabakh negotiations. As a result, they attempted to “marry”the concepts of territorial integrity and the right to self-determination.

Kocharyan confirmed that he and Heydar Aliyev had discussed the possibility of resolving the Karabakh conflict through a territorial exchange. The idea was for Nagorno-Karabakh to be integrated into Armenia, while Armenia would, in return, cede Meghri, a strip of land on its southern border, to Azerbaijan. This would have provided Baku with a direct link to its exclave, Nakhichevan.

According to Kocharyan, Aliyev framed the proposal as a way for the two sides to “separate completely.” He himself saw it as an opportunity to “break free from the stalemate.”

“I said neither ‘yes’ nor ‘no.’ I wanted to keep this issue open very carefully, without any commitments. That is diplomacy,” he remarked.

The former president described this approach as a “turning point” in Armenia’s interests and even called it a “masterclass in diplomacy.”

Robert Kocharyan believes that he and Heydar Aliyev had reached an understanding on what he calls a “reasonable and clear solution.”

“We settled on the idea of a sovereign road, with a significant portion consisting of a tunnel and an overpass. The condition was that Armenia’s territorial continuity would not be disrupted. The air, underground resources, and land would remain under Armenian control—only the right to use the road would be granted to Azerbaijan.”

However, he emphasized that this was only an oral discussion between him and Aliyev, and no written proposal was ever presented to the parties by the Minsk Group mediators.

Kocharyan argues that the Meghri issue is now being deliberately revived as a tool to discredit him.

“Why is this topic being pushed now? Because of the road issue. [He was referring to the so-called ‘Zangezur Corridor,’ a transit route Azerbaijan is demanding while insisting that Armenia should not have control over it—JAMnews.] The Armenian government wants to make this concession but needs an excuse. So, they claim: ‘Oh, what does this have to do with us? If this hadn’t been discussed back then, the issue wouldn’t even exist today.’ That’s why they’re bringing it up now.”

Expert opinion

Robert Gevondyan:

“I wonder, if Kocharyan and Russia’s ambassador to Armenia, Kopyrkin, switched places, how long would it take for Moscow to notice? Maybe a few months—only when Kopyrkin starts speaking Armenian.”

Lilit Dallakyan:

“Anyone who says ‘Armenia left Russia on its own’ must either be mentally impaired or simply desperate to protect their billions. The real culprits are not just people like Kocharyan but also Armenia’s authorities, who are playing along with this farce and failing to keep their promises to the people.”

The day isn’t far off when the US will release details about all your assets—how you stole from the army and ordinary citizens, the shady schemes behind the ‘property-for-debt’ deal, and how it ties into your unwavering loyalty to Russia.

The “property-for-debt” agreement, signed in 2002 during Kocharyan’s presidency, remains controversial in Armenia. As part of the deal, Yerevan transferred key industries to Russian ownership in exchange for writing off a $100 million debt. Among the assets handed over were Mars CJSC, the Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant, and three research institutes.

Dallakyan also pointed to Armenian oligarchs with US citizenship, implying that some hope to seek asylum if political tides turn against them.

“As elections approach, these ‘respectable’ figures will be making more frequent appearances. This is just another black-and-white political theater, one that could be decisive for Armenia.”