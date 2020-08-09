Former Russian President Medvedev argues with Georgians on Facebook, blocks access to page in Georgia

Former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has blocked Georgian users from accessing his Facebook page after publishing a post blaming Georgia for inciting the war in August 2008, under which Georgians published many critical comments.

“Responding to the actions of scoundrels”

“Our country responded to the criminal behavior of the Georgian president at the time. We were responding to the actions of scoundrels, who gave the order to open fire on peaceful citizens, on the unprotected elderly and children, on Georgian peacekeepers, who were ensuring the peace and safety of all citizens, including in Georgian villages”, wrote Medvedev, who is currently acting as the deputy chairman of the Security Council.

“In essence, it was about declaring war on the Russian Federation. That is why then I made a difficult decision, but the only one possible — to stand up in defense of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, first protecting them from aggression, and then, at the request of their citizens, recognizing their full independence.”

The former Russian president said that if they had not done this, “Transcaucasia would have turned into a powder keg.”

Georgia’s “response”

“You murdered innocent citizens and children”.

“It was you who invaded Georgia, we defended our Motherland from the occupying Russian force.”

“You and Putin are bottom-feeders”, Georgian citizens wrote in comments on Medvedev’s post.

Georgian users also left obscene comments in both Russian and Georgian.

Currently, anyone trying to access Medvedev’s Facebook page from Georgia will get this screen:

After Medvedev’s Facebook page became inaccessible from Georgia, Georgian expats living abroad joined in commenting on the post.

At the moment, most of the negative comments under the post have been removed.