Russia is tightening financial control over South Ossetia, starting with the president’s resignation

Russia and South Ossetia president’s resignation

On June 23, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev resigned early.

According to the official version he gave in a video address, his resignation is linked to his transfer to Moscow, where he will take up a position as an adviser to the President of Russia.

However, local experts believe the real reasons are different. They argue that Alan Gagloev was involved in corruption scandals, including alleged embezzlement of millions in Russian investment funds, and that he led South Ossetia into a deep socio-political crisis.

As a result, they say, the Kremlin decided to remove him from office.

Marat Kambolov

This supports the view that shortly before Gagloev’s resignation, Marat Kambolov – sent from Moscow – became South Ossetia’s prime minister.

And before Gagloev had even left the presidency, Kambolov had already taken his place.

For now, he is serving as acting president. But he is likely to become the next leader of South Ossetia.

Regarding Gagloev’s transfer to Moscow, political technologist David Gazzati – who first predicted the leadership change in early May – says it is only a formality.

“Gagloev’s new appointment is just a fiction. It is a guarantee he asked for from Moscow. A story was invented to somehow save face,” Gazzati said.

According to one local official, the leadership change in South Ossetia is a clear signal from Moscow.

“Russia is using this reshuffle to strengthen control over financial flows allocated under its investment programme. Kambolov is seen as equally distant from all local political groups. By backing him, Moscow wants to increase its presence in the region and eliminate corruption loopholes that local elites appear to be using.

In any case, executive power is now concentrated in Kambolov’s hands, and this appointment is clearly in Russia’s interests. At the same time, people are tired of the local leadership, which has delivered little beyond promises and no real positive change,” the official said.

And this seems to be true, judging by the fact that the public reacted to the president’s resignation with clear joy and enthusiasm. In some districts of the capital, local residents even held celebrations marking what they called the “liberation of Tskhinvali from Gagloev.”

Many local experts stress that this is not about Russia increasing its political control over South Ossetia—politically, it already has full control. The real goal is to strengthen financial control.

“In simple terms, Moscow is tired of South Ossetian authorities wasting the money it allocates, and has decided to send its own man in the hope that he will ensure proper use of the funds,” one local resident told JAMnews.

According to experts, Kambolov’s first step should be to audit all financial flows under Gagloev and his team. This appears to be a key issue, the answer to which is awaited not only in Moscow, but also in South Ossetia itself.

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News in South Ossetia