Romania, Italy, and Spain exposed Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's lies

Romania, Italy, and Spain on Georgian Prime Minister’s lies

Romania, Italy, and Spain stated on December 17 that they fully supported EU High Representative Kaja Kallas’s proposal for sanctions against Georgian officials involved in violence against peaceful protesters.

The three countries thereby exposed the falsehoods of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who, during a briefing, thanked “Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, and Spain for their strong support of Georgia in the EU Council.“

On December 16, the EU Council agreed to suspend the visa-free regime for Georgian diplomatic passports, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced after the EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting. Hungary and Slovakia opposed the measure during discussions. Kaja Kallas also said that sanctions against senior Georgian officials were discussed at the meeting. According to Politico, Kallas herself advocated for this decision, as she also chairs the EU Council on Foreign Relations.

Romania: “An outrageous example of disinformation”

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the first to respond to Kobakhidze’s statement, saying its position was presented inaccurately.

“Deeply disappointed about the choice of presenting inaccurately internal discussions at EU level. We use this opportunity to reiterate our strong concern about the Georgian Gov’s decision on EU accession dialogue and the violent repression of Georgian’s legitimate protests,” the ministry wrote on X.

Deeply disappointed about the choice of presenting inaccurately internal discussions at EU level. We use this opportunity to reiterate our strong concern about the Georgian Gov’s decision on EU accession dialogue and the violent repression of Georgian’s legitimate protests. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania 🇷🇴 (@MAERomania) December 17, 2024

A Romanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also wrote on X that the Georgian prime minister’s remarks were “a blatant example of disinformation regarding Romania’s position on Georgia.”

A blatant example of disinformation regarding RO’s position on Georgia. Contrary to false statements in social media, 🇷🇴MFA is clear: we are deeply disappointed & concerned about the 🇬🇪 Gov’s decision on EU accesion dialogue & violent reppresion of Georgian’s legitimate protests. — Purtator de cuvant MAE Romania/ MFA spokesperson (@PdCMAERO) December 17, 2024

Italy: “We approved all proposals, including sanctions against Georgian authorities”

Following Romania, Italy stated that it supported EU High Representative Kaja Kallas’s proposal on sanctions.

“During the discussion on the situation in Georgia at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Italy reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any violence that occurred in recent weeks and supported the measures presented by High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas, including the sanctions proposal.

The proposal for sanctions against Georgian officials was not approved due to a lack of consensus. Italy joined the proposal to suspend the agreement on simplified issuance of diplomatic visas, which was ultimately approved.

Italy also emphasized that the European Union must stand with the Georgian people and expressed hope that recent decisions by Tbilisi, which have effectively halted the country’s path to European integration, will be reconsidered,” the statement said.

Spain: “Disinformation is a threat to our democracies, and we will always fight against it”

“The Georgian government’s statement about Spain’s position during the EU Foreign Affairs Council discussion is not accurate,” Spain’s Foreign Ministry told ABC.

“The statement by Minister [José Manuel] Albares was unequivocal. Spain, like the majority of EU member states, supported the adoption of sanctions and openly condemned the suppression of citizen demonstrations by security forces,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

“Spain has been very clear expressing its grave concern about civil rights in Georgia and about alleged disinformation campaigns. We have fully supported the decisions adopted yesterday by the FAC. Disinformation is a threat to our democracies that we will always oppose,” Spain’s Foreign Ministry stated on X.