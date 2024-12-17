'It’s over, finita la commedia' – Georgian PM dismisses mass protests and EU sanctions

Kobakhidze says EU pursues anti-Georgia policy

The Georgian Dream-appointed Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, criticized the European Union during a briefing on 17 December for its “steps against Georgia” and dismissed the mass pro-European protests that have continued for nearly three weeks outside parliament as “a gathering of 800 people brought there by four opposition parties and wealthy NGOs.”

On EU’s ‘anti-Georgian steps’

Kobakhidze described as “anti-Georgian” the EU Foreign Affairs Council’s decision on 16 December to endorse the suspension of the visa-free regime for Georgian citizens holding diplomatic passports.

“This is merely a recommendation with essentially symbolic significance, but it undermines the authority of European institutions in the eyes of Georgian society,” Kobakhidze stated.

Presenting the decision, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Kaja Kallas, said:

“The situation is not moving in a positive direction for the Georgian people. In response, the EU has already reduced political contacts and the European Commission will propose suspending the visa-free regime for diplomatic passport holders in Georgia later this year.”

Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to five countries that he claimed “stood by the Georgian people in the EU Council”:

“Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Spain, and Romania defended the interests of the Georgian people in the EU Council,” Kobakhidze said.

On president Salome Zourabichvili’s invitation to European Parliament

Kobakhidze also responded to the 16 December decision by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to invite Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to a European Parliament session.

“They plan to stage a little performance at the European Parliament session with Salome Zourabichvili. She will stand there like Zelensky and finish her speech to applause. Such appearances can have no impact on the current events in Georgia,” Kobakhidze said.

‘Radical opposition run out of resources’

Kobakhidze stated that “the opposition has failed in its fourth attempt at a revolution and can no longer bring more than 800 people to Rustaveli Avenue outside parliament.”

“It’s over! We have thwarted their fourth attempt at a revolution. Four political parties and over ten wealthy non-governmental organizations couldn’t gather more than 800 people… Even if they just brought their staff and assets, they would have managed a bigger crowd. Finita la commedia, as the Italians would say,” Kobakhidze remarked.

For more than three weeks, mass protests have taken place daily in central Tbilisi and other Georgian cities. The demonstrations began after Irakli Kobakhidze announced on 28 November that Georgia would suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years.

The main demand of the tens of thousands of people taking to the streets daily is the holding of new parliamentary elections to enable the legal change of power in the country. Protesters are also calling for the release of all those detained during the demonstrations.

In the early days of the protests, authorities used water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray to disperse crowds. Special forces and unidentified violent groups brutally beat protesters, journalists, and politicians.

More than 400 people were detained. Half of them showed signs of physical violence, and many were hospitalized with fractures to facial bones, arms, and legs.

