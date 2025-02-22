Rivals in the Abkhaz presidential race declare a "truce" ahead of the runoff

The agreement consists of six points:

1. “The well-being of the people is our highest goal, with differences only in how to achieve it. Only the Abkhaz people should determine the path forward. There is a firm consensus in Abkhaz society on the sovereignty of Abkhazia and strengthening equal and allied relations with Russia, and neither presidential candidate represents or supports any third parties.”

2. “We pledge to prevent black PR, slander, and defamation against opponents throughout the electoral process. We strongly condemn any attempts to incite ethnic discord among Abkhazia’s multiethnic population.”

3. “We appeal to all domestic and foreign media and journalists covering the election campaign in Abkhazia. There is no basis for escalating tensions or labeling Abkhaz political and public figures, especially presidential candidates. Such rhetoric has negative consequences and can only destabilize the country.”

4. “We will accept the election results if they are conducted in strict accordance with Abkhaz law, international standards, and principles of fairness, with objective confirmation of their legitimacy.”

5. “We commit to preventing calls for violence, mass unrest, and destabilization both during the election process and after the results are announced. We urge the people of Abkhazia and our supporters not to fall for provocations, including those aimed at stirring ethnic conflict.”

6. “We will not use administrative resources, including state media, for political purposes during the election campaign.”