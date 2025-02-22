Rivals in the Abkhaz presidential race declare a "truce" ahead of the runoff
Abkhazian presidential candidates signed an agreement
Following negotiations on February 21, Abkhaz presidential candidates Badra Gunba and Adgur Ardzinba, who advanced to the runoff, signed an agreement. Effectively a “truce,” it aims to ease tensions in society ahead of the March 1 election.
The agreement commits both candidates to a “fair game.”
The agreement consists of six points:
1. “The well-being of the people is our highest goal, with differences only in how to achieve it. Only the Abkhaz people should determine the path forward. There is a firm consensus in Abkhaz society on the sovereignty of Abkhazia and strengthening equal and allied relations with Russia, and neither presidential candidate represents or supports any third parties.”
2. “We pledge to prevent black PR, slander, and defamation against opponents throughout the electoral process. We strongly condemn any attempts to incite ethnic discord among Abkhazia’s multiethnic population.”
3. “We appeal to all domestic and foreign media and journalists covering the election campaign in Abkhazia. There is no basis for escalating tensions or labeling Abkhaz political and public figures, especially presidential candidates. Such rhetoric has negative consequences and can only destabilize the country.”
4. “We will accept the election results if they are conducted in strict accordance with Abkhaz law, international standards, and principles of fairness, with objective confirmation of their legitimacy.”
5. “We commit to preventing calls for violence, mass unrest, and destabilization both during the election process and after the results are announced. We urge the people of Abkhazia and our supporters not to fall for provocations, including those aimed at stirring ethnic conflict.”
6. “We will not use administrative resources, including state media, for political purposes during the election campaign.”
- Foreign armed men and resignation of state security chief – new political crisis unfolds in Abkhazia
- ‘Armenian question’ suddenly emerges amid elections in Abkhazia. Who is pressuring community and why?
One-on-one negotiations between Badra Gunba and Adgur Ardzinba took place on February 21 and lasted five hours.
The talks were prompted by Ardzinba’s frustration over accusations labeling him as an anti-Russian politician and a proxy of Ankara. These claims have been spread by Russian media and anonymous information sources affiliated with Gunba’s campaign.
This information war risked reigniting the recently subdued political crisis in the republic. The negotiations were held to put an end to it.
The idea of negotiations arose spontaneously, and few believed that representatives of two opposing political camps, which have alternated in leading Abkhazia for 20 years, could reach a consensus. However, it seems they managed to do so.
Badra Gunba is the government-backed candidate, the successor of ousted ex-president Aslan Bzhania, and the Kremlin’s clear favorite in the presidential race.
News in Abkhazia
Abkhazian presidential candidates signed an agreement