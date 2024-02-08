Results of the presidential election in Azerbaijan

Based on preliminary results from the Central Election Commission, the current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is leading with the majority of votes in the extraordinary presidential election.

Acting President Ilham Aliyev after casting his vote with his family in Khankendi. Photo: AzerTAc

Late on February 7, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov conducted a press conference regarding the preliminary results of the snap presidential election. He highlighted that the CEC had received results from 6102 out of 6537 polling stations (93.35 percent) across 125 constituencies. Panahov emphasized that, according to these protocols, the number of recognized valid votes totaled 4,651,473. These valid votes were distributed among the candidates as follows:

Leading candidate Aliyev Ilham Heydar oglu received 4 million 281 thousand 625 votes (92.05);

Aliyev Fuad Agasi oglu received 24 thousand 799 votes (0.53 percent);

Hasanguliyev Gudrat Muzaffar oglu – 81 thousand 799 votes (1.76 percent);

Musaev Elshad Nabi oglu – 31 thousand 33 votes (0.67 percent);

Mustafa Fazil Gazanfar oglu – 92 thousand 980 votes (2 percent);

Nurullaev Razi Gulamali oglu – 37 thousand 386 votes (0.80 percent);

Oruj Zahid Magerram oglu – 101 thousand 851 votes (2.19 percent).

On February 9, the final total will be announced

Press conference at the Azerbaijan Central Election Commission on the preliminary results of the February 7 snap presidential election. Photo: AzerTac

Mazahir Panahov pointed out that the CEC had not yet received information on a very small number of polling stations.

The CEC head stated, ‘I believe that by morning, we will receive protocols from district election commissions and ascertain the votes cast for the leading candidate based on these protocols. On the 9th, we will publish the election results using the protocols from the district election commissions. Following this, we will review the received documents, present them at the CEC session, and finalize the approval and adoption of the final protocol on the voting results. Consequently, we will consolidate the election results at the CEC level and forward the protocol to the Constitutional Court for approval.’

After reviewing the documents submitted by the CEC, the Constitutional Court will make a decision. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final, and following this ruling, the leading candidate is officially considered elected. Subsequently, after the inauguration, they will commence their duties as the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The CEC Chairman emphasized that the elections were organized and conducted at a high standard. Azerbaijani voters participated in the current elections, exercising their constitutional rights.

It should be noted that the voter turnout for the elections throughout the country reached 76.73% of eligible voters, totaling 4,971,032 individuals who cast their votes.

Who has already congratulated Aliyev?

Even before the Central Election Commission announced the preliminary results of the election, Ilham Aliyev was congratulated on his victory by Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After the preliminary results were announced, the congratulations continued. Before this moment, Ilham Aliyev had already been congratulated by presidents Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid of Iraq, Arif Alvi of Pakistan, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Ibrahim Raisi of Iran, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Distributed videos and photos with violations

During the voting process, journalists from independent media outlets disseminated numerous videos and photos documenting various violations. These included instances of individuals voting multiple times across different polling stations, entering voting booths multiple times, casting several ballots into ballot boxes, voting in polling stations where they were not registered without providing proper documentation of their actual residence, issuance of ballots with pre-cut corners, and unauthorized individuals observed within polling stations.

Journalists who were not registered in the media registry were prevented from filming

Journalists also reported being obstructed from covering the voting process at certain polling stations. In several instances, journalists were prohibited from filming under the pretext of not being registered in the Media Registry. However, the Central Election Commission informed the Turan Agency that registration in the Media Registry is not a requirement for journalists to monitor the election process.

“The CEC has reiterated that the media operates freely during the elections. Journalists who present their press cards are allowed to carry out their work without hindrance. However, in instances where journalists fail to present their press cards, commission members may not identify them, leading to misunderstandings,” stated the CEC, adding that these incidents will be investigated.

Independent observers claim they were removed from polling stations

Some observers also claimed they were removed from polling stations. Observer Javid Nabiyev asserted that he was removed from the 13th polling station of the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail electoral district in Baku.

According to Nabiyev, he solely observed the election process and did not engage in any violations. However, the Precinct Election Commission drafted a protocol against him and expelled him from the polling station.

A similar incident was also documented at the 1st polling station of the same district, where an observer was removed from the polling station with the involvement of the police.

The opposition has declared that it will not recognize the election results

The opposition Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFAPA) has declared its non-recognition of the results of the extraordinary presidential election.

The party’s statement highlights its boycott of these elections due to the absence of conditions for fair political competition, the government’s suppression of citizens’ freedoms, repression against critics of the authorities, and journalists.

As the document further asserts, the elections on February 7 were not a genuine reflection of the people’s will, given they took place in an environment devoid of competition, marked by the widespread suppression of rights and freedoms, and characterized by an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

The Musavat Party also stated that the snap presidential election was not conducted in a free and fair manner.

A document distributed by the party’s press service asserts that “the extraordinary presidential elections were scheduled without any prior public discussions and without explaining to the people the reasons for holding them.”

Musavat concludes that “This decision effectively created non-competitive conditions for the incumbent head of the country, Ilham Aliyev, to secure the presidency for the fifth time.”

At the same time, it is highlighted that the Azerbaijani authorities have continued their efforts in recent years to eradicate conditions for equal political competition in the country and to establish a one-party political system.

“The Musavat Party demands the annulment of the results of the extraordinary presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan and calls for the organization of new democratic elections that adhere to international standards and truly reflect the will of the people.”