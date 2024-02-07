Early presidential elections are underway in Azerbaijan. Photo

Presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Early presidential elections are taking place in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. Voting commenced at 8:00 am.

The Central Election Commission has established 6,537 polling stations across the country, comprising 6,319 permanent stations and 218 temporary ones, to accommodate the participation of 6,478,623 voters.

For the first time, presidential elections will be held in territories reclaimed by Azerbaijan following the second Karabakh war in 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation in 2023. In these areas, over 23 thousand voters will cast their ballots at 26 polling stations.

Additionally, 49 polling stations have been established at Azerbaijani embassies and consulates in 37 countries, allowing more than 23 thousand Azerbaijani citizens abroad to participate in the presidential election.

Voting will conclude at 7:00 PM. Preliminary updates on the voting process and voter turnout will be provided at 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM.

During the early presidential election, the “League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens” in collaboration with the American company “ORACLE ADVISORY GROUP” will conduct exit polls in 500 polling stations across 40 electoral districts.

The Public Opinion Monitoring Center will conduct exit polls in 200 polling stations across 33 electoral districts, while LLC “Center for Sociological Research” will conduct exit polls in 125 polling stations across 25 electoral districts.

It should be noted that 7 candidates are running in the presidential election:

Ilham Aliyev – presidential candidate from Yeni Azerbaijan Party;

Zahid Oruj – self-nominated;

Razi Nurullayev – presidential candidate from the National Front Party;

Fazil Mustafa – presidential candidate from the Great Creation Party;

Elshad Musayev – presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party;

Gudrat Hasanguliyev – presidential candidate from the People’s Front of Integral Azerbaijan Party;

Fuad Aliyev – self-nominated.

The term of office of the elected president will be 7 years.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said that information on the elections will be posted on the CEC website and preliminary results are expected to be summarized. announced at 21:00.

“After the results of voting at 50-60 percent of polling stations are reflected on the CEC monitor, the initial picture will become clear,” Panakhov added.

Aliyev and his family voted in Khankendi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have voted at polling station #14 of constituency #122 of Khankendi city. This is reported by president.az.

Head of the Information Center of the Azerbaijan CEC Secretariat Farid Orujev said that by 10:00 in Khankendi 2361 people voted, election activity made 30.25%.

By that time the electoral activity amounted to 19.44 percent throughout the country.

The CEC Chairperson addressed journalists

Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov urged journalists not to shy away from covering any problems they face at polling stations:

“Here I call on media representatives and journalists not to shy away from covering any problems you face at polling stations. Also, international and local observers should be active on the ground.”

“Strict measures will be taken against any move that violates the requirements of the Electoral Code,” Panakhov added.

The CEC chairperson added that since millions of people participate in the electoral process, there could be small shortcomings:

“No one can influence the will of the voter. The Azerbaijani voter is at the center of all these processes. The task of our institution is to ensure the constitutional rights of the voter. In this regard, no one can influence the will of the voter and hinder the work of commission members working at polling stations. Because they also work for the transparent conduct of the electoral process”.

International observers will give their opinion on the elections tomorrow

International observers monitoring the snap presidential election will announce their opinion on the results on February 8. The conference will be open to journalists. They will be able to join the event live or via Zoom.

Artur Gerasimov, Special Co-ordinator and Head of OSCE Short-Term Observers, Daniela De Ridder, Head of the OSCE PA Delegation, and Eoghan Murphy, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission, will speak at the conference.

