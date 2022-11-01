Nostalgia, comfort and good food: What famous people say about their holidays in Sairme

Holidays in Sairme

In the Soviet era, Sairme was one of the most popular holiday destinations in Georgia, where the Soviet elite and average Soviet citizens alike came to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Then, in the ’90s, like many other things, the infrastructure was destroyed and looted. The place was forgotten and came to life only in photographs in family albums.

A few years ago, big changes began in Sairme. The hotel complex has been completely renovated and has found a second life. Now it is a modern resort with two four-star hotels – “Sairme” and “Akhali Sairme” – with their own spa center, swimming pools, recreational and entertainment infrastructure. The main attraction of the resort is still its unique thermal waters, whose healing properties have been touted by European laboratories.

The resort in Sairme has been reopened and become a favorite vacation spot for many celebrities. We talked to several guests at Sairme and asked what made a special impression on them.

Vato Kakhidze, composer, conductor and pianist:

Amazing environment and nature – beauty, air and water. The hotel is exceptionally comfortable. I want to highlight the food. It is well-known that in Imereti there is delicious food, but in this hotel the food is really very tasty.

The services of the doctors themselves are noteworthy. Did you know that Sairme water is used for medicinal purposes, and there are doctors there who control what water and how much to drink depending on your health condition? There were also cultural programs that I liked.

And although the road from Tbilisi to Sairme is rather long, when you get there you will understand that it is so convenient that you will immediately forget about it. I have only good things to say about Sairme.

Eka Mamaladze, singer:

For many years I begged my mother to go with me to Sairme. There was always something that got in the way, but at last we were able to go. We were so enamored with this place and now Nani says she will go every year.

Nature, comfort, good service, warmth, love. We are really impressed. It is good that we have such places in Georgia. The Sairme water itself is a great thing, and I’m very glad the sources are so taken care of here.

The entertainment is just wild, I even tried the zipline and it was an incredible experience. Not to mention my favorite spa which also has great service.

From “Sairme” we had to go to Salzburg, and everywhere we were told that there was nothing similar either in Austria or in Switzerland.

Fortunately, Sairme, this amazing place and nature around, is well taken care of. Foreigners are also left in awe, which I am especially proud of. We, Georgians, do not like anything about ourselves and always think that somewhere else is better.

Irina Onashvili, TV presenter

Vika Bukia, journalist:

Irina: I had an extraordinary vacation at Sairme. I was there with my friend Vika. Due to a busy work schedule both of us really needed to take a break, and in Sairme we found the ideal place.

I especially liked the spa – thermal water moisturizes the skin very well. The air is fresh and clean, it relaxes and soothes. It has a very warm atmosphere and extraordinary infrastructure.

Vika: The zipline made a special impression, it’s such an adrenaline rush! I love outdoor activities and had loads of fun there.

The staff is very friendly, the food is extraordinary. I especially liked the Italian cuisine, in particular the gluten-free pasta with seafood that I tried.

I also noticed that, although it was my first time in Sairme, I experienced a warm, nostalgic feeling. It was as if I were in a familiar place – in the family album every now and then there were children’s photographs of mom and dad taken in Sairme. While I was walking around, I kept thinking about how many people, how many generations have walked these paths before me.

Merab Sefashvili, singer

I spent only a few days in this hotel and felt such nostalgia, as well as the warmth and love that have accompanied me ever since. There is a special air. It is this environment that makes me want to come here often – an extraordinary hotel, extraordinary people.

By the way, someone may smile at what I say, but I can’t help but say – they have delicious food. We had a very good time. When I was there, Nani Bregvadze and Vato Kakhidze were there. We returned charged with positive emotions and a lot of pleasant memories.

Inga Grigolia, journalist:

I was there for the first time and I realized that if you really want to relax, take care of yourself and completely unwind, then go there. My son and I were very pleased. I do not remember such a lovely holiday though I have been to many places in Georgia. There are excellent spa treatments on the basis of local thermal water. The air, the atmosphere, everything was so well combined that it seemed to me that I had a rest not for ten days, but for five months. I was with my son and dog, we stayed at the Akhali Sairme hotel. It is important to me that animals are treated well there. Of particular note is the kitchen — it was excellent. The best place, I will always recommend it and will definitely come here many more times.

Lado Abkhazava, teacher:

My three boys were begging me to go there.

For my family Sairme became a small island of freedom where we had the most wonderful vacation. We like everything here — the people, the staff, the surrounding nature. Every time we come to Sairme we feel that it is our home. They create such an atmosphere here that we feel at home.

The food especially — I have been to many places in Georgia, but there really is no such delicious food anywhere, we still remember all the dishes.

When you arrive, you are greeted by so many staff that it seems to you that everything is done only for you.

I also really like the fact that they do charity work here. The hotel has repeatedly implemented charitable and educational projects. For example, I know that many orphans and neglected children were sheltered here. It would be nice if vacationers knew that part of the money they pay goes to charity.

Rusudan Sebiskveradze, composer

I have wonderful memories of Sairme. I’ve always loved this place, but the refurbished Sairme is amazing. Here I relax as fully as at home.

The reason for this is that there are extraordinary hosts who take care of each person in an exceptional way.

We all love to relax in Sairme. Thank you for a comfortable and positive atmosphere and wonderful memories.

Blogger Mari Tsilosani (Marisunny)

The location of the hotel deserves special attention — the views are fantastic. As soon as you get there you feel relaxed. Add to this the warmth and service of the Akhali Sairme Hotel. All this makes the rest truly extraordinary. While I was there there were many events, which is especially important for me and probably for everyone who loves outdoor activities. Zip-line, target shooting, horses, very good pools, etc. The zip-line attracted me a lot, I did it many times, it’s an amazing adrenaline rush. Also, I have to say about the music. There is live music here which is really good and makes your stay here memorable. Not to mention the design and comfort of the hotel, it is truly amazing. In general, this is the best place for a holiday. I think it would be perfect for winter holidays.

Salome Bakuradze, singer, musician

I am a particilar fan of Sairme because my native region is Imereti. Everything here is very familiar to me and I love it, I often bring my son here and he really likes it. Last time I was here, I found the resort even more updated with pools, which I especially liked. It has an amazing restaurant and food, all very healthy. If you come for treatment and relaxation, then add healthy food and fun to this. I was able to stay there for just a short time, but I’ll definitely be back in the summer with my son. This is a good holiday for everyone, whether you are with your family or alone. There is such a great atmosphere and cool entertainment!

Holidays in Sairme