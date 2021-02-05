Abkhazia's red beacon that no longer shines. Video

At the end of the 19th century, French engineer Ernest Guen created a unique steel lighthouse 37 meters high. It was brought to the then Russian Empire and installed on the Sukhum Cape.

Today in Abkhazia, everyone knows the Krasny Mayak (Red Lighthouse) area. Rusty, with electric lanterns in place of the original oil lamp, it now lays derelict, both a memory and a landmark.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable