Instant noodle scandal: Abkhaz official fired over mention of ‘Doshirak’

Abkhaz official fired over Russian tourists comment

An official from Abkhazia’s Ministry of Tourism, Kristina Lakerbaya, was dismissed after she mentioned the instant noodle brand “Doshirak” as an example of how low-budget tourists spend their money.

Her now-infamous remark came during a roundtable discussion on Russian tour operators undercutting prices for trips to Abkhazia. She said:

“Those tourists who come here for 300 roubles [around $3.81], I assure you, don’t spend anything. They’ll queue for a glass of juice or water at the hotel, but won’t buy anything on the street. They come, buy Doshirak noodles — while we want them buying souvenirs and our agricultural produce.”

Russian media quickly circulated the video of her comments, sparking a scandal. The backlash was directed not just at the official herself, but at Abkhazia more broadly.

“I, like the overwhelming majority of Abkhazians, am deeply disappointed by the statement made by a Ministry of Tourism official regarding our guests,” said Abkhaz President Badr Gunba in response to the scandal.

According to Gunba, the people of Abkhazia have always been known for their hospitality, and such incidents damage the republic’s image — especially considering that Russian tourists are a major source of income.

Tourism Minister Astamur Logua initially denied that his employee had spoken against low-budget Russian tourists visiting Abkhazia, insisting her words had been taken out of context.

However, a few days later, during a meeting with the president, the minister reported that Kristina Lakerbaya had been dismissed from her post.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.