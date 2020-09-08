Record number of coronavirus patients recorded in Georgia

A record 45 new cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded in Georgia on September 8. This is the highest number of cases recorded in Georgia since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of infections, which was recorded on September 2, was 38.

Out of the 45 new cases, 23 have been linked to Adjara. The region has already become a “red zone”, in Georgia, said the medical director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital, Marina Ezubaya, who added that “the spread of the disease has intensified and the possibility of control has become questionable.”

However, according to Ezugbai, at this stage Adjara will not be quarantined.

“Additional measures will be taken to control the disease, with extensive testing being carried out,” she said.

As of September 8, 1,729 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Georgia, with 1,321 recoveries and 19 deaths.