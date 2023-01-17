fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Record $2 billion+ transferred from Russia to Georgia in 2022

messenger vk-black email copy print

Record money transfers from Russia


According to the National Bank, in 2022 a record number of money transfers were sent to Georgia and equaling $ 4.4 billion, almost twice as much compared to 2021. The leader among sending countries is the Russian Federation, remittances from which grew five times in annual terms and amounted to more than $2 billion, 47.29% of total remittances.

In 2022, Georgia received the most remittances from the following countries:

  • Russian Federation – $2.068 billion;
  • Italy – $431.6 million;
  • USA – $327 million;
  • Greece – $224 million;
  • Israel – $199 million;
  • Germany – $164.3 million;
  • Kazakhstan – $150 million;
  • Kyrgyzstan – $111.7 million,
  • Turkey – $101 million;
  • Spain – $57 million


In December 2022 alone the amount of remittances received in Georgia amounted to $535.3 million, which is 133.2% more than in December 2021. Ithis case Russia is also in the lead — in December, the amount transferred thence was about $317.3 million.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicted that remittances to Georgia would decline due to the war and sanctions imposed on Russia, but a flood of Russian migrants has proved otherwise.

According to the PMC research center, a significant part of Russian citizens send rubles to Georgia, convert them to dollars, return foreign currency to Russia and sell it on the black market for profit.

This factor may be the reason for the sharp increase in remittances coming from Russia. The National Bank calls the increase in money transfers from Russia one reason for a strong lari.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

According to the World Bank, Georgia ranks 21st in countries dependent on remittances.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews