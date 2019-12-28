Rapper arrested in Azerbaijan for criticising bank owned by first lady’s family

According to the official account, the rapper was arrested for disturbing public order.

Azerbaijani rapper Parviz Guluzade, known as Paster, has received 30 days of administrative arrest on charges of disturbing public order.

The Ministry of the Interior claims that on December 26, Parviz Guluzade, under the influence of drugs, violated public order and did not obey the police.

The rapper’s family and friends say that he was detained four days ago, taken to the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, beaten, and then sentenced to 30 days.

There is public speculation the rapper was thus “punished” for criticising officials in the country, in the particular Pasha Bank which belongs to the relatives of the first lady and vice-president of the country Mehriban Aliyeva (née – Pashayeva).

The ‘seditious’ quote in the rap song reads: “I will take the country as [has done] Pasha Bank.”

A social media campaign has begun under the hashtag #FreePaster in defense of Parviz Guluzade. Typical comments in support of Guluzade include:

“The Pashayevs have their own rap, their own media projects, stand-up artists, public activists, and opposition figures. <…> As the Pashayevs become stronger, they become ruthless to those who criticize them. They’ll probably soon begin to detain those who criticize Pashayev’s opposition members and activists.”