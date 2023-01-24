fbpx
Georgia

Large-scale rally in support of Ukraine to be held in Tbilisi on February 24

Rally in Tbilisi on February 24

On February 24 a large-scale rally in support of Ukraine is planned on Rustaveli Avenue. Its goal, according to the organizers, is to start a new national liberation movement to end “collaborationism” in Georgia.

Georgia will be liberated from collaborationism, Akiya Barbakadze, leader of the United Front of Resistance movement, declares. “We stand together and we will fight to the end,” he said.

“Our actions will be a demonstration of the unity of the Georgian people. We will force the collaborators to retreat. We will force them to stop supporting Russian interests on behalf of the Georgian government. We will stand with the people to protect their interests – to protect the sovereignty, independence and democracy of Georgia,” Barbakadze said.

The leaders of the parties “Droa”, “Girchi-More Freedom” and “Strategy Agmashenebeli” also made a statement.

On February 24 the Georgian people must once again demonstrate that they can endure at a critical moment, Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the Droa Party, said:

“We have gathered here, from different professions and parties, and non-partisans. We are united by Georgia’s dignity, European perspective, independence and freedom. Therefore we have decided to stand together and say that February 24, when Russia once again attacked the independent and freedom-loving country of Ukraine, is to be a watershed.”

According to Khoshtaria, this is a moment not only for Ukraine but for the whole world, with civilizations of the present on the one hand, and on the other a Russia of the past “which has no more prospects.”

“We believe that most of this country supports Ukrainians, Georgia’s European future, dignity and morality. On February 24, on Rustaveli Avenue, we must once again show that in spite of our mistakes and disagreements, at a critical moment we will come together and assert Georgia’s European future,” Khoshtaria declared.

