Quarantine restrictions in Georgian city of Vani tightened

A vendor at a store in the Vani municipality has tested positive for coronavirus. The source of infection has not yet been determined. To stop the internal epidemic, entry points have been established at the entrances to the area. The population is also undergoing temperature checks.

As of April 8, there are 208 reported cases of coronavirus in Georgia. 4,674 people are in quarantine, 362 are under inpatient supervision, 46 patients have recovered and 3 have died.

The prime minister’s spokesperson, Irakli Chikovani says that epidemiologists have already been sent to the Vani district, and are determining the circle of contact for the infected woman. More than 5 thousand residents of the municipality have already passed temperature checks.

The first case of coronavirus in Georgia was reported on February 26, 2020. On March 21, a state of emergency has was declared. Since March 31, a general quarantine and curfew have been imposed throughout the country.

