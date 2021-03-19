Quarantine regs in Azerbaijan extended for another two months

Azerbaijan goes back into quarantine

Quarantine regulations in Azerbaijan have been extended for another two months, until June 1, 2021. Public transport will not be operating over the weekend in April and May, as well as between 20-29 of March, during the period of national holidays.

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decided to extend the quarantine regime in the country until June 1, 2021. Previously, the quarantine was once again extended in January and it was scheduled to last until April this year.

Restrictions on public transport

For nine days, between March 20 and March 29, Azerbaijan will be celebrating Novruz – the country’s national holidays marking the beginning of spring. During this period, the operation of public transport will be prohibited throughout the country.

In addition, public transport will not operate on the weekend until June 1, 20021, as per the restriction first introduced in October 2020.

Similarly, the Baku subway, the main form of the capital’s public transport, has been closed since October 2020. Presidential aide Shahmar Movsumov stated earlier that the opening of the subway has not yet been discussed as it is associated with a higher risk of the virus spreading.

Celebration of weddings may still be prohibited

During the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Minister’s briefing, the aide to the President of Azerbaijan, Shahmar Movsumov said that the question of whether or not wedding celebrations will be allowed has not yet been discussed at the government level.

Movsumov did, however, note that it is not recommended to hold mass celebrations during the quarantine period.

Wedding celebrations have been banned in Azerbaijan since March 2020.

Intercity communication will not be banned

The residents of Baku were particularly concerned about the possible ban on leaving the capital and travelling to the regions during the holidays, as it is customary in Azerbaijan to celebrate Novruz outside of the city.

Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decided not to close down the roads connecting capital to the regions during the period of national holidays.

Moreover, cafes and restaurants will continue to work between 6.00 – 00.00 during the Navruz celebrations.

British strain of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan

On March 18, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health issued a statement on the detection of a British strain of coronavirus in the country.

It is noted that three people have already been infected with a new, more dangerous strain of COVID-19 – two women and one man.

Vaccination of citizens over 40 begins

Vaccination of citizens over the age of 40 will begin in Azerbaijan on March 22. This is the fourth stage of the country’s nationwide vaccination program.

During the first stage, health workers were vaccinated, followed by persons aged 65 and older in the second and then citizens over the age of 50 years during the third stage of the program.

The government reports that as of today, over 470,000 people have already been vaccinated in Azerbaijan.

The country is using the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.