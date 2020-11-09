‘We won’t storm parliament but we won’t leave’ – ​​Day 2 of Tbilisi protests

The united opposition in Georgia has resumed a street protest in the center of Tbilisi on the evening of November 9, calling the parliamentary elections rigged and demanding repeat elections.

Photo: JAMnews/David Pipia

Today a 10 pm – 5 am curfew comes into effect in Tbilisi, a measure allegedly taken to combat the sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

From the rostrum in front of the parliament building, political leaders address the several thousands of supporters who have gathered there.

Before the start of the rally, one of the opposition leaders, Nino Burjanadze, told reporters that “the opposition is united and […] does not intend to just wait until it gets something on a silver platter.”

“I emphasize – no one is going to break into parliament. We are all looking for ways that will lead us to new elections as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Burjanadze noted.

Photo: JAMnews/David Pipia

Khatia Dekanoidze, one of the leaders of the United National Movement, called on the government “to stop using water cannons and rubber bullets, because no government has yet won the fight against the people.”

A day earlier, on November 8, a large-scale rally was held in Tbilisi until it was dispersed twice with cannons and tear gas. Several dozen people were injured and ended up in hospitals, including journalists from TV Pirveli and Formula.

Photo: JAMnews/David Pipia

Journalists’ protest

On the afternoon of November 9, Georgian journalists started a protest under the slogan “Don’t blind us!” in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They said that during the protest dispersal on the evening of November 8, in front of the Central Election Commission, about ten journalists were injured, and their equipment damaged.

Protest at the MIA. Photo: Public

The demonstration was organized by the Charter of Journalistic Ethics, which conveyed information to the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia and various international organizations.

According to the official information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, 14 police officers, three journalists and about ten protesters were injured during the rally on November 8.

A total of 19 people were detained.