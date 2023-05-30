Will there be another coup in Abkhazia? The day of the big protest has come

Protest and risk of a coup in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia the presidential palace has been fenced off with buses and trucks, as the authorities prepare for the opposition rally announced for today, May 30, fearing that its ultimate goal is to seize the government buildings in order to force President Aslan Bzhaniya to resign.

The People’s Rally, as the opposition called it, will begin in Sukhum this afternoon.

The primary demand is the resignation of the government headed by Alexander Ankvab. The opposition also demands a moratorium on a number of bills, including the transfer of the Pitsunda estate to Russia and permission to build and sell apartments to foreigners.

Experts say up to 5,000 people may take to the streets in support of the opposition.

Authorities call alternative rally



Since last night iron fences, school buses and Ural military trucks have been put up along the perimeter of the government complex.

As one of the security measures, they dismantled a decorative bridge installed in 2022 on the embankment across the Sukhumka River right in front of the presidential palace.

In addition the authorities are also mobilizing their supporters, fearing the storming of the presidential palace.

The night before the rally, the leaders of the republic urged citizens to avoid riots and hold the rally in a legal manner.

The chairman of the state security service, Robert Kiut, said that during the rally photo and video recording of what was happening would be carried out throughout the surrounding territory. Investigative and operational groups have been formed to respond to violations of order.

That is why in social networks they reacted sharply to the warnings of the head of the State Security Service, Robert Kiut. “If they arrest people now, then why haven’t the supporters of the current government who participated in the pogroms and storming of the government building complex in 2020 still been held accountable,” writes the D News Abkhazia telegram channel.

Did members of criminal groups support the opposition? Arrests before the rally



Mass arrests occurred the evening before the rally, including the cousin of opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia stated that all the detainees are leaders and active members of criminal groups that influence the stability of the republic.

A total of eight people were brought to police stations, including four so-called thieves in law, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The opposition is trying to bring the most people to the streets and win over security forces



Seven opposition parties and movements made a unified appeal to representatives of all law enforcement agencies.

“You serve the people of Abkhazia […] and we believe in you! You are not the regime guards they want to turn you into. Today, the authorities are ready to sell the country, introducing foreign laws into our lives, building apartments and distributing the best lands to foreign citizens, to whom the Abkhazians will have nothing to do. […] We urge you not to carry out criminal orders, not to go against your people.”

“The legislation of the Republic of Abkhazia categorically prohibits the participation of law enforcement agencies, including the Ministry of Defense, in the political processes of the state.

The opposition also appealed to the parents of active law enforcement officers:

“Unprecedented pressure is being exerted on your children to oppose their people in defense of the current regime.”

The opposition supported by Akhra Avidzba, who organized the previous coup



Well-known military man Akhra Avidzba declared his support for the opposition’s demands. Under the call sign “Abkhaz” he leads the international brigade “Pyatnashka”, which has been fighting in the Donbass on the side of Russia since 2014.

It was Avidzba who organized the protesters in January 2020 and stormed the presidential palace, forcing then-president Raul Khajimba to resign.

As a result of early elections, the current president, then opposition leader Aslan Bzhaniya, was elected.

Avidzba was rewarded with the position of Assistant for International Relations. But a year later, Avidzba entered into confrontation with the president and resigned.

Later, Avidzba and five of his subordinates from Pyatnashka were arrested by the Abkhaz authorities. Initially they were accused of attempting a coup d’état but later the charge was changed to “illegal possession of weapons.”

Protest and risk of a coup in Abkhazia

As a result, Avidzba was sentenced to three years of suspended liberty with a two-year probationary period and a fine of 10,000 rubles.

But despite the expressed support for the opposition, Akhra Avidzba, most likely, will not personally participate in the rally. He is now with his unit near Donetsk.

A comment



Editor of JAMnews in Abkhazia and editor-in-chief of the Chegemskaya Pravda newspaper Inal Khashig





“This day will be really difficult. Even yesterday I had doubts that the opposition would be able to gather a large number of people for a rally. But after such security measures on the part of the authorities, when even the recently installed bridge was cut down and military equipment was brought in to protect the presidential palace, now I am sure that people will come, even those who did not think about it yesterday.

Such a demonstrative protection of the authorities from their citizens can only provoke Abkhazian society.

Another question – how will it all end?

If the opposition storms the presidential palace, and this attempt ends in failure, then it will lose everything. After that, President Aslan Bzhaniya will certainly receive carte blanche for all subsequent actions. That is, all the bills that are now suspended or put on pause will be adopted almost without any resistance.

But if, having shown its strength, the opposition refrains from following the path beaten by its predecessors – that is, refuses to storm the presidential palace – then Bzhaniya will be the loser in this battle.

And in the future he will have to reckon with the opinion of not only the opposition, but all those who are not satisfied with his policies.”

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Protest and risk of a coup in Abkhazia