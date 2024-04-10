Pro-Western Armenia and Azerbaijan

Lately, Azerbaijan‘s pro-government media has been sharply criticizing the European Union’s mission in Armenia. Concerns are frequently voiced about Europe and the West using Armenia against Azerbaijan, stoking revanchist sentiments there. According to one of the leaders of the “Republican Alternative” (ReAl) party, Natiq Jafarli, Azerbaijan’s state media is currently experiencing “the most illogical period, publishing contradictory articles and video reports.” He has attempted to understand what is happening by “stating facts and analyzing the situation.”

“The EU mission refutes official Yerevan’s statements”

“Azerbaijani media harshly criticizes the activities of the EU mission operating in Armenia and conducting monitoring on our border. But in recent days, the Armenian side shamelessly spreads false information about Azerbaijan violating the ceasefire regime.

What does the EU mission say? They issued a statement saying that there was no activity on the border and the ceasefire regime was not violated by Azerbaijan. Even Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, stated that the presence of the EU mission there prevents the spread of ‘fake’ news and false information.

Let’s consider the logic here: who spreads lies? Armenia. Who benefits from spreading this lie? Armenia. And who exposes Yerevan’s lie about ‘Azerbaijan violating the ceasefire regime’? The EU mission. And whom do our pro-government media criticize? Yes, the EU mission. Where’s the logic in this situation?!”

“The EU mission is not about Azerbaijan, but against Russia and Iran”

“The EU mission in Armenia worries Russia and Iran the most because they are not there because of Azerbaijan, but against Russia and Iran. Where have the biggest threats historically come from? Yes, from the North and South, and Armenia has been their instrument.

Where could future threats come from? Again, from the North and South. So, if the EU mission is against them, why do we curse this mission?! Does it make sense?!”

“Pro-Russian Armenia – not a threat to Azerbaijan?”

“Official media have been writing for several days now that a Western-oriented Armenia does not serve our interests and even poses a threat to us. Firstly, Armenia is not yet pro-Western and is unlikely to become one anytime soon.

Secondly, was Armenia, which for decades was pro-Russian and served as Russia’s outpost, an angel and not a threat to us?! When the USSR collapsed, didn’t Russia create the Karabakh catastrophe, occupy 20 percent of our land through Armenia’s hands, and punish us through Armenian hands for choosing the West economically and logistically (oil and gas pipelines)? In other words, Armenia with a Russian vector does not pose a threat?

Thirdly, Armenia can only integrate into the West through Turkey or Georgia. Turkey is our brother, our ally; Georgia is our strategic partner. So how can this harm us?!

Georgia has stated that Tbilisi has been officially pursuing a pro-Western policy for 20 years, integrating into the West — does this pose a threat to us?! On the contrary, Georgia has become a natural economic extension of Azerbaijan, and we have excellent relations. Therefore, the fact that a neighbor is oriented towards the West has benefited us and has not posed a threat. If that’s the case, again, where’s the logic?!”

“The West will strengthen Armenia and use it against Azerbaijan?”

“Our media write and say that the West will strengthen Armenia, support it, and then use military means against us. We sell oil and gas to the West; pipelines and logistics go to the West. The US, EU countries, and the UK have invested tens of billions of dollars in Azerbaijan and have significant economic interests. Why would they undermine their own interests, why would they tie themselves up?! In the summer of 2020, when Russia, with Armenia’s help, tried to threaten oil and gas pipelines in Tovuz, it was the West that opposed this and took serious defensive measures. So where’s the logic in this assertion?!

In any case, there’s a lot of dust and fog around, starting a normal discussion is very difficult, but even if it is difficult, we will try to create a serious discourse again…”