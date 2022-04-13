Pro-Russian TV company in Georgia denied accreditation to cover presidential briefings



Pro-Russian Alt-Info TV was denied accreditation in Georgia

The Georgian pro-Russian TV company Alt-Info was not allowed to attend a scheduled briefing at the Georgian presidential administration on 11 April. According to the TV company, this is the second time that Salome Zurabishvili’s administration refuses to accredit this media outlet.

For its part, the presidential administration confirms that at yesterday’s briefing of Salome Zurabishvili, the representatives of Alt-Info were denied accreditation.

“The administration of the President of Georgia denied Alt-Info accreditation to participate in events at the Orbeliani Palace on April 9 and 11. Alt-Info is characterized by violent and pro-Russian appeals. The TV company systematically uses hate speech and expresses aggressive and violent moods”, the Georgian presidential administration said.

In parallel with the war in Ukraine, the pro-Russian ultra-radical media organization Alt-Info, whose representatives also founded a political party at the end of last year, became especially active in Georgia.

Viewers of Alt-Info are now listening to the Russian version of the war in Ukraine – about the West, which encouraged Ukraine, and Zelensky, who sacrificed his people for NATO. From their point of view, the only salvation and pragmatic solution for Georgia is a dialogue with Russia, and only Russia can return the occupied territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The opposition believes that such groups are backed by the authorities and that their strengthening is detrimental to the country’s security. The ties of the Alt-Info group with the state are confirmed by both non-governmental organizations and experts.