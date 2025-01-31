Private schools gain popularity in Armenia as parents seek alternatives

Popularity of private schools in Armenia

Private schools have become highly popular in Armenia, particularly in Yerevan. Tuition fees vary across the more than 50 private schools currently operating, as does the quality of education. Parents can choose institutions based on the curriculum and additional services offered.

In any case, tuition fees at private schools are high. In some instances, they exceed university tuition costs, reaching up to 3.5 million drams per year ($9,000).

By agreeing to pay, parents demonstrate their appreciation for quality education. They aim to provide their children with a solid knowledge base and a foundation for future growth.

История конкретной семьи

Asmik transferred her 10-year-old son from a state school to a private one. She now pays 70,000 drams ($178) per month for his education. Her decision wasn’t driven by a search for better quality education but by the way teachers treated her child.

“I work two jobs and don’t have much time to help my son with his studies. To ensure he was always prepared for lessons, I enrolled him in after-school tutoring, where they helped with homework. That cost me 40,000 drams ($101), but honestly, I wasn’t happy with it. It felt like he was just memorizing everything without really understanding,” Asmik says.

According to her, state school teachers all gave the same response when asked about her son’s knowledge and abilities. They suggested that, for an extra fee, he could take additional lessons with them after school, which might help him keep up with his classmates.

Her son has now been attending a private school for a year, and Asmik already sees the difference:

“First of all, he studies independently. If he doesn’t understand something, he asks the teachers directly, even messaging them from home. He’s become more confident, started reading books, and is now learning English online with two classmates. The sense of discouragement he felt at his old school, which worried me so much, has disappeared. He used to get upset because teachers ignored him or were already biased against him before he even answered a question.”

The private school never promised immediate academic success but assured Asmik they would create an environment that fosters learning, critical thinking, and self-improvement.

Asmik herself attended a state school and speaks three languages fluently. She insists she never considered public education worthless. In fact, she was initially reluctant to move her son to a private school just for the sake of “elite education”:

“Honestly, if it weren’t for the teachers’ attitude, if my son had been getting a proper education, I wouldn’t have even considered transferring him. I’m the primary earner in the family, and I have other financial responsibilities besides school fees. But I could see that his self-esteem was being damaged, and that could ruin his entire life. That’s why I decided to find a private school.”

The director of the state school and her son’s former class teacher didn’t understand the issue. Worse, according to Asmik, they accused her of raising him in “overprotected conditions”:

“There was a time when I actually thought maybe they were right, that the problem was with me or our family. But I gathered the courage to change schools. It’s harder for me now—I take him to school in the morning and then have to change transport twice to get to work. But all the difficulties fade when he comes home excited, talking about his lessons, his teachers, and his dreams. He’s even taken an interest in robotics.”

Asmik doesn’t dwell much on the academic quality of the private school. What matters to her is the change in her son’s mood and environment. She especially values the positive attitude of the teachers and the fact that the curriculum includes mandatory hands-on learning.

“Almost every subject has a practical or lab component. During one of those sessions, my son got so absorbed in his work that when the teacher and classmates left the room, he didn’t even notice—and ended up locked inside,” she says with a smile.

Parents’ expectations from private schools

A search for the hashtag #privateschool on Facebook reveals an interesting picture. It turns out that, more than tuition fees, parents are concerned about:

Whether a school bus will transport children to and from school,

How nutritious the school menu will be,

Whether there will be an after-school program to help with homework,

Whether students will have opportunities to attend camps abroad.

The main expectations from private schools are:

A child-centered environment,

An education that fosters analytical thinking,

Opportunities to study arts and crafts.

Parents don’t want their children to fixate on grades. Instead, they expect schools to identify their strengths, teach them to think rather than just memorize.

Expert opinion

The Executive Director of the Armenian Association of Independent Schools, Shamam Gevorgyan, argues that the rise in private schools is not occurring at the expense of public schools:

“In Armenia—and, I am sure, in other countries—parents are looking for alternatives to state education. When choosing a school, they prioritize services such as after-school programs and transportation. Given their own heavy workloads, it is difficult for them to manage everything on their own.”

She also points out that private schools are not exclusively chosen by wealthy families:

“Many parents opt for private schools because they seek a different curriculum, a stimulating environment, and an intensive learning process. People want their child to receive an individualized approach.”

At the same time, Gevorgyan acknowledges that the absence of private schools in regional areas is due to the limited financial capacity of local residents.

“It would be beneficial if public schools collaborated with private ones and made use of their resources. For example, the government could delegate practical lessons in state schools to private school laboratories. This kind of partnership would be advantageous for all. Such cooperation could help bridge the educational divide and make quality learning accessible to a larger number of students.”

The expert notes that in Armenia, public and private education not only fail to cooperate but are often seen as opposing systems. However, she believes that their collaboration would benefit everyone.

