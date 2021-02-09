ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Azerbaijan-Armenia

5 Armenian captives returned home from Azerbaijan

messenger vk-black email copy print

Five more captives have been returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan, press secretary of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan confirms.

There is also preliminary and yet officially unconfirmed information that four are from the Armenian city of Gyumri and one is from Masis.

The plane with the prisoners, accompanied by the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, landed at Erebuni military airport late in the evening. Hundreds of people had already gathered here by that time, awaiting the return of their captured relatives.

The last exchange between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place on January 28. Then five captured Armenians returned to Yerevan, one Azerbaijani to Baku. The previous exchange of prisoners also took place with the mediation of the Russian side.

At this point, since the end of the second Karabakh war, 63 prisoners have returned to Armenia.

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews