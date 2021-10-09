Prime Minister of Georgia on a visit to Armenia

Georgian Prime Minister visiting Armenia

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili is on a working visit to Yerevan where he has already met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Garibashvili confirmed his readiness to continue Georgia’s active mediating role to ensure peace and stability in the region, adding that this will be facilitated by the implementation of the Neighborliness and Peace Initiative in the South Caucasus, which Irakli Garibashvili announced during his speech at the UN in early October 2021.

It is assumed that international partners will be involved in this initiative together with the countries of the South Caucasus.

At the meeting, condolences were expressed to people who died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in Batumi on October 8.

Ten days ago, the Prime Minister of Georgia visited Azerbaijan, where he met with President Ilham Aliyev. During the visit, the Georgian prime minister said that Georgia would like to make a useful contribution to the process of restoring confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which began several months ago.

On June 12, 2021, Azerbaijan released 15 Armenian citizens detained during the conflict with Armenia. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Riker became active mediators in this process. The prisoners returned home through the territory of Georgia.

“This important process will give a significant impetus to further reduce tension in relations between Georgia’s closest neighbors”, the Georgian administration said at the time.