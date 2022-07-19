Prime Minister of Georgia addressed the Head of the European Commission



Garibashvili sent a letter to the European Commission in defense of Ivanishvili

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili wrote a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In the letter, the Prime Minister speaks of “a lot of unsubstantiated allegations” and “factual inaccuracies” of the June 9 resolution of the European Parliament.

He mentions that the accusation of informal management of the government by the informal leader of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, is especially offensive to him.

Garibashvili also notes that the Swiss bank directly used the resolution of the European Parliament to stop Bidzina Ivanishvili’s financial transfers.

Also, according to Garibashvili, the European Commission should express a clear position on the “groundless accusations” made in the resolution.

As Garibashvili explains, the mentioned statements of the European Parliament resolution have no grounds and are aimed at discrediting the current government system in Georgia. He states that the opponents never presented the fact of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s interference in politics or justice:

“He no longer conducts economic activity in Georgia, there are no precedents for his personal or business ties with Russia. Therefore, everything that is written in the resolution on informal management is a complete lie,” the letter says.

According to Garibashvili, there are several wealthy people in Georgia with a criminal past who have active influence on politics and the media and use this influence in the interests of the radical wing of the opposition.

“I cannot ask you to declare these individuals as oligarchs. However, in order to ensure that the assessment document of the European Commission is not used to manipulate and discredit the government system in Georgia, I ask the Commission to clearly dissociate itself from the personalization of de-oligarchization,” the letter says.

Garibashvili published his first letter on July 12, in which he claimed that the ruling party does not take all current and key decisions under the dictation of Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In his letter, Garibashvili responded to his opponents and urged them to explain what they mean when they talk about oligarchs and deoligarchization.

According to Garibashvili, talk of deoligarchization is “a campaign promoted by internal and external political opponents” of Georgia, which aims to “discredit the system of governance in Georgia.”

According to him, the Ivanishvili factor is a big factor in Georgian politics, although even such key decisions as the refusal to impose sanctions against Russia were taken by the Georgian Dream government without consulting Ivanishvili.



