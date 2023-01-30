Egypt ready to become a mediator in resolving Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

President of Egypt visits Armenia

“We have a neutral position regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. If you accept our mediation and wish us to take on such a role, we are ready,” the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in Yerevan.

Al-Sisi is the first leader of Egypt to visit Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturian called his visit “historic” in this regard. Al-Sisi himself said that his “visit reflects Egypt’s interest in Armenia.”

Al-Sisi arrived in Yerevan within the framework of a regional visit, prior to which he was in Baku. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that he had discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with the President of Azerbaijan: “We reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and negotiations, as well as the importance of prioritizing common sense and wisdom, recalling that military force alone was never suited to achieve a lasting, comprehensive and just peace.”

Presidents on the possible mediation of Egypt

It is reported that al-Sisi and Pashinyan discussed international and regional problems on the common agenda. Khachaturian called Egypt a superpower in his region with extensive mediation experience. He also stated that both countries are “believers in a peaceful life with their neighbors.”

“I am sure that the experience of Egypt will be useful to us,” Pashinyan said.

Al-Sisi recalled that Egypt itself went through regional conflicts, “embarking on the path of peace in the ’70’s and encountering a number of obstacles along the way.” He noted that his country is ready to make efforts for the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

He also said that his country is neutral in the conflict and ready to take on the role of mediator. In a press statement, he stressed that “negotiations and hard work” are needed to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

“These were productive negotiations”

This is how the President of Armenia summed up the meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He said that “a wide range of Armenian-Egyptian cooperation, current programs and plans for the future” were discussed. According to Vahagn Khachaturian, effective cooperation has already been formed in some areas:

“Of course, the volume of bilateral trade is still unsatisfactory, but I am sure that thanks to joint efforts, the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation will deepen even more in the near future.”

From the office of the President of Armenia, it is reported that during the talks, the possibilities of developing tourism between the two countries, in particular, regular direct flights between Yerevan and Cairo, were also discussed.

Particular attention was paid to issues related to the security sector.

What was agreed on with Prime Minister Pashinyan?

After the meeting, Pashinyan stated that Egypt is a reliable partner with which Yerevan has a special relationship, and they “demonstrate Armenia’s attitude and respect for the Islamic world and civilization.”

The prime minister highly appreciated Egypt’s support for Armenia, especially in those organizations of which the country is not a member. Pashinyan confirmed that Armenia will also support Egypt in negotiations on a free trade agreement with the EAEU [an economic bloc that operates under the leadership of Russia and of which Armenia is a member].

Comments

According to political observer Hakob Badalyan, Egypt is a participant and important player in a number of areas — Africa, the Mediterranean region, the Middle East, and Asia. And for Armenia it is important to have friends in all these areas:

“This is a very important factor from the point of view of the historical, political and cultural, and even religious and political aspect. Despite the fact that we, of course, are countries of different faiths, we must make efforts to preserve and deepen our friendship.”

Badalyan believes that cooperation should be based not on the fact that Egypt is a supporter and friend of Armenia against this or that country, but on its support for progressive ideas:

“Egypt will at least help neutralize such risks, but still we must build cooperation, partnership around a creative agenda.”

Most Armenian experts believe that Armenian-Egyptian relations have a great and unrealized potential for development, and not only in the sphere of economy and tourism.

According to expert on Arab countries Araks Pashayan, Armenia has an opportunity to develop military-technical cooperation with Egypt:

“Of course, experts in this field should set the agenda and priorities themselves. But I think it’s one of the most important areas. We need to consistently work in this regard, Egypt is one of the Arab countries with which Armenia has no political problems, there are no obstacles to the development of bilateral relations.”

She believes that today Armenia needs to increase the number of friendly countries, and the Middle East should be considered a foreign policy priority. According to Pashayan, al-Sisi’s visit should give new impetus to bilateral relations and “strengthen cooperation in areas where there are common interests.”

