“People will die of hunger because of political games” – Armenian Foreign Minister

“The humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is getting worse every day, the immediate intervention of the international community is required. […] We cannot stand aside and watch how people will die of hunger because of political games and, possibly, geopolitical calculations,” the Armenian Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, said in the European Parliament.

During discussions in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, Mirzoyan stated that there are two theoretical options for lifting the blockade of the Lachin corridor: military or diplomatic. He said that Armenia adheres to the second.

Since December 12, Azerbaijanis declaring themselves environmental activists have blocked the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. They demand monitoring of local mines and a meeting with the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in NK. Calls were made from various countries and international organizations for Baku to open the road. The European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to “immediately unblock the Lachin corridor.”

“Now is the time to act”

Mirzoyan stressed that a diplomatic solution to the problem is possible only “with the decisive intervention of the international community, strong pressure on Azerbaijan and tangible actions in this direction.”

“Azerbaijan must be held accountable for its actions. Azerbaijan should clarify that there are certain international rules that everyone must comply with,” Mirzoyan said.

He reiterated that people in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to exist in an inhuman situation, and Azerbaijan is “seeking to force the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to leave their homes and native land.” According to him, this is not a separate episode, but part of Azerbaijan’s policy:

“The recent statement by the President of Azerbaijan about the deportation of those Armenians who do not want to become citizens of Azerbaijan once again proves their intention to carry out ethnic cleansing.”

Mirzoyan again raised the issue of sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor to assess the humanitarian situation on the ground.

Mirzoyan thanked the MEPs for adopting a resolution last week calling on Baku to end the blockade. He expressed the hope that “other European institutions will be as bold and fair in the South Caucasus as the European Parliament.”

Humanitarian cargo left on the road

Before the blockade of the Lachin corridor, 400 tons of cargo were delivered from Armenia to NK daily. Since December 12, only vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and Red Cross have entered Nagorno-Karabakh.

Taking into account the created humanitarian crisis, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund provided NK with humanitarian aid — 100 tons of food. However, the cargo has not yet been delivered to its destination and is sitting in the city of Goris in the Syunik region. Negotiations are underway with the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces to deliver the cargo to NK.

“No progress” – dialogue with Azerbaijan

The Russian Foreign Ministry periodically publishes reports that negotiations on the unblocking of the Lachin corridor are still going on. During a press conference, Sergei Lavrov said that a meeting of the NK leadership with the Azerbaijani side also took place under Russian mediation. Thereafter the president of the unrecognized republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, confirmed that such a meeting had indeed been organized.

“But no progress has been made on the issue of unblocking the only highway connecting Artsakh with the outside world,” he said.

