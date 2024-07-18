Another pre-election political alliance formed in Georgia

Pre-election alliances in Georgia

Before the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024, in Georgia, another coalition has been formed—opposition parties ‘Lelo’ and ‘For the People’ have united with the new political movement ‘Freedom Square.’

‘Right here, right now, in Europe Square, true unity begins, true unity for Europe. It is now that the union of a new force of genuine, honest, professional, experienced politicians begins and the struggle commences. In this process, we count on your support,’ said Irakli Kupradze, Secretary-General of ‘Lelo for Georgia,’ at the presentation of the alliance.

According to Nini Shengelia, a member of the ‘Freedom Square’ movement, it is time for positive change:

‘We live in an era when our government has shifted its foreign policy to a negative direction, which we cannot accept. We cannot miss the historical opportunity we have today, which is to solidify our place in the larger European family…’

Anna Dolidze, leader of the ‘For the People’ party, recalled recent massive protests against the ‘foreign agents’ law. In her view, these people have given politicians a clear task—to ‘change the government for the final de-occupation of Georgia,’ and the geopolitical choice of the Georgian people must be realized.

Also speaking at the presentation was Mamuka Khazaradze, chairman of the ‘Lelo’ party, who called the upcoming elections a pivotal moment:

‘Either we will find ourselves in the swamp under the yoke of the occupant, or we will dignifiedly find ourselves in a free world.’

Earlier on July 9, it became known about the merger of three other opposition parties—’AkhalI,’ ‘Droa,’ and ‘Girchi – More Freedom’—for joint participation in the elections.

According to the leader of ‘Droa,’ Elene Khoshtaria, the opposition is obligated to offer the society a choice. And the leader of the ‘Girchi – More Freedom’ party, Zurab Japaridze, believes that Georgia has a unique chance to become a full member of the European Union within five years.

Even earlier, the new political platform ‘Unity for the Salvation of Georgia’ was presented by the opposition ‘United National Movement’ and the ‘Strategy Aghmashenebeli’ party. They too will participate in the elections together.

The parliamentary elections on October 26 prohibit the formation of electoral blocs. Therefore, parties must seek other solutions, such as agreeing on how they will participate, determining the number of political centers, and deciding on alliances or independence.

The pre-election campaign of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” started on July 16. “Georgian Dream” aims to remain in power for a fourth term.

The opposition and civil society view these elections as equivalent to a referendum, where the people will decide Georgia’s direction: whether it will move further away from the West or seize historical opportunities to return to the path of European integration.

