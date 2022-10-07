fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

"Poverty in Georgia at historic low" - Minister of Economy

messenger vk-black email copy print


Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament

Georgia is experiencing unprecedented economic growth and poverty is now at an historic low, as stated on October 6 by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili in a speech in Parliament.

What else did the minister say?

● “We are seeing a positive downward trend in fuel prices and we hope it will continue.”

● On the port in Anaklia: Georgia will have a port that will serve the interests of the country, which must be clearly marked and protected.

“After the infrastructure and property of the Anaklia port were returned to the state, detailed studies began to determine the implementation of the project. Several investors have expressed interest in the construction of the port.”

● Russian gas imports are bout 7% of the country’s total gas consumption. “Accordingly, dependence is not great.”

● “It is an absolute lie that Georgian citizens are leaving the country en masse. This is a false narrative that the opposition is promoting.”

According to the minister, there are still fewer citizens leaving the country than those entering. Although, since 2012, fewer people have left Georgia than during the rule of the National Movement.

● “Georgia’s dependence on trade with Russia is much less than on trade with the European Union.”

● “We can assure our opponents, there is no circumvention of sanctions.”

● “Namakhvani HPP remains a strategic project that will definitely be realized in one format or another.”


Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament

Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament

Ana Natsvilishvili, an MP from the Lelo party, addressed the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili during his speech with the question:

“When exactly will the citizens of Georgia experience this double-digit economic growth?”.

“If the situation were the way you described it to us, the number of people leaving Georgia with their families would not be considered an historical high. Or the country’s external debt would not be at a historical maximum, which, by the way, we will not be able to pay. The number of socially vulnerable people would not have reached a historical maximum either,” Ana Natsvilishvili countered.

Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews