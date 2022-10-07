"Poverty in Georgia at historic low" - Minister of Economy



Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament

Georgia is experiencing unprecedented economic growth and poverty is now at an historic low, as stated on October 6 by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili in a speech in Parliament.

What else did the minister say?

● “We are seeing a positive downward trend in fuel prices and we hope it will continue.”

● On the port in Anaklia: Georgia will have a port that will serve the interests of the country, which must be clearly marked and protected.

“After the infrastructure and property of the Anaklia port were returned to the state, detailed studies began to determine the implementation of the project. Several investors have expressed interest in the construction of the port.”

● Russian gas imports are bout 7% of the country’s total gas consumption. “Accordingly, dependence is not great.”

● “It is an absolute lie that Georgian citizens are leaving the country en masse. This is a false narrative that the opposition is promoting.”

According to the minister, there are still fewer citizens leaving the country than those entering. Although, since 2012, fewer people have left Georgia than during the rule of the National Movement.

● “Georgia’s dependence on trade with Russia is much less than on trade with the European Union.”

● “We can assure our opponents, there is no circumvention of sanctions.”

● “Namakhvani HPP remains a strategic project that will definitely be realized in one format or another.”



Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament

Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament

Ana Natsvilishvili, an MP from the Lelo party, addressed the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili during his speech with the question:

“When exactly will the citizens of Georgia experience this double-digit economic growth?”.

“If the situation were the way you described it to us, the number of people leaving Georgia with their families would not be considered an historical high. Or the country’s external debt would not be at a historical maximum, which, by the way, we will not be able to pay. The number of socially vulnerable people would not have reached a historical maximum either,” Ana Natsvilishvili countered.

Minister of Economy of Georgia in Parliament