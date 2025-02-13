Portuguese parliament adopts resolution in solidarity with Georgian people

Portuguese parliament adopts resolution on Georgia

The Portuguese Parliament has adopted a resolution initiated by the Liberal Party, expressing solidarity with the people of Georgia amid the ongoing events in the country.

The resolution, in coordination with the European Union, advocates for sanctions, including entry bans to the EU and the freezing of financial assets, against Georgian political and institutional figures involved in human rights violations.

It highlights that following the October 26, 2024, parliamentary elections—marked by serious violations and orchestrated manipulation—the current Georgian government, led by the Georgian Dream party, has shifted away from European values and embraced authoritarian methods. Notable signs of this shift include violent repression of peaceful protesters, arbitrary arrests of political opponents, and abuses of power by both regular and irregular forces.

The resolution was supported by all parties present at the parliamentary session—six out of the eight represented in the chamber.

The resolution calls on the Portuguese government to:

Publicly express solidarity with the Georgian people and reaffirm Portugal’s commitment to the fundamental values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law; Urge the Georgian government to immediately halt violent repression against peaceful demonstrators and release detained protesters; Condemn foreign interference, particularly from the Russian Federation, in Georgia’s electoral processes, which undermines the country’s sovereignty and democratic integrity; Reaffirm the necessity of upholding Georgia’s territorial integrity and denounce Russia’s ongoing occupation of the Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia; Advocate for the adoption of EU-coordinated sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, against Georgian political and institutional figures responsible for human rights violations; Strengthen support for Georgia’s democratic institutions and civil society through cooperation with European partners, including funding for civic education programs.

Additionally, on February 13, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution proposing sanctions against the “network of intermediaries, elite circles, corrupt financiers, propagandists, and those supporting the repressive apparatus of the government [of Georgian Dream’s unofficial leader] Bidzina Ivanishvili.”

