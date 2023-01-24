Experts predict a new round of struggle for power in South Ossetia

Political struggle in South Ossetia



Former president of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov said that the former ruling United Ossetia party, of which he is the unofficial leader, is opposed to the current government. Experts regard this as a bid for revenge in parliamentary elections scheduled for next spring.

After Bibilov lost to Alan Gagloev in the 2022 presidential election there was a change of power in the republic, with the ruling United Ossetia party and former opposition Nykhas party, led by Gagloev, “swapped places.” But judging from Bibilov’s statements, he does not intend to leave the political arena.

Answering a question from journalists about whether the United Ossetia party is in opposition to the current government, Bibilov answered:

“Even if we didn’t want to, still the United Ossetia party is in opposition by default. But [we are] the official opposition, not street level, and this is needed for development. We are the most numerous party and people know we are effective.”

Anatoly Bibilov



And yet the ex-president refrained from openly critical remarks about the new head of the republic, although relations between them cannot be called good:

“I consider it wrong for me to give any preliminary assessments of the current government. Of course there is something to be said, but still, for the time being, I would refrain from making any assessment specifically on the internal political situation. Probably those mistakes that exist, the authorities should pay attention to them, and the people should give an assessment first of all.”

Bibilov also said that his fellow party members consider him the leader, although officially he is not chairman of the party.

What was Bibilov accused of?



When he was president Anatoly Bibilov was subjected to harsh criticism by the former opposition.

For example, he was accused of establishing a police post in the South Ossetian village of Tsnelis in August 2019. Gagloev and his supporters also accused Bibilov of allegedly ceding 200 square kilometers to Georgia in the conflict zone, unconfirmed by facts.

Bibilov’s image also took a hit from the tragic death of Inal Dzhabiev, suspected of attempting to assassinate the former interior minister. In 2020, Dzhabiev died as a result of torture during interrogation. The opposition blamed the government headed by Bibilov and demanded his resignation, the dismissal of the Prosecutor General, an objective investigation into the causes of Dzhabiev’s death, and the punishment of all those responsible. These demands became staples of Gagloev’s election rhetoric and largely ensured his success in the elections.

Having gained power, however, Gagloev has not yet addressed any of these demands.

The post in Tsnelis has not been dismantled, and during the nine months of his presidency Gagloev himself has never visited the village.

Alan Gagloev



Experts predict that the confrontation between Anatoly Bibilov and Alan Gagloev may move into an open phase as parliamentary elections approach.

The republic’s authorities are already putting pressure on Bibilov’s supporters and members of United Ossetia. Many of them have been dismissed from the presidential administration, parliament, law enforcement and military, and district administrations.

In September 2022, Gagloev’s supporters achieved the early resignation of the speaker of the parliament, the chairman of United Ossetia, Alan Tadtaev, and elected a deputy from Nykhas, Alan Alborov, even though this party does not have a parliamentary majority.

After being elected president, Gagloev did not leave the post of chairman of the Nykhas party and remains its head, which is contrary to the law. Now the party is accused of usurping power.

As for Anatoly Bibilov, South Ossetian society is split in its opinion — for some he is a national hero; for others the cause of their woes. As one respondent of Tskhinvali told JAMnews — “People are slowly beginning to believe that they made the wrong choice”.

