Political analysts on Georgian Dream's statement: 'This can be seen as delusional disorder'

Analysts comment on Georgian Dream’s anti-Western statement

Georgian political analysts and experts have responded to the statement published today by the political council of the ruling party, Georgian Dream.

Political analyst Paata Zakareishvili is confident that, despite Georgian Dream’s hopes, the Donald Trump administration will not revoke U.S. sanctions against Georgian officials. Cultural expert Zaal Andronikashvili described the political council’s statement as a manifestation of “delusional disorder.”

However, according to Tamta Mikeladze, director of the Centre for Social Justice, society should take Georgian Dream’s propaganda more seriously.

What’s the statement about?

On 8 January 2025, the political council of Georgian Dream published a statement accusing the European Union of issuing “anti-Georgian resolutions” and attempting to drag Georgia into a war with Russia. According to the authors, the West is acting under the influence of oligarchs and influential figures who are part of the “global party of war” and the “deep state.” At the same time, Georgian Dream expressed hope that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would eradicate the “deep state” in the U.S. and that the EU would free itself from its influence by 2030. Until then, the ruling party stated it would not engage in negotiations with the EU on Georgia’s European integration. How did Georgia react to the statement?

Political analyst Paata Zakareishvili:

“Georgian Dream has realized that it’s been cornered. They didn’t expect such a sharp reaction [sanctions] from the West. Now, they are trying to withstand the blow and then go on the offensive.”

“The struggle [for new parliamentary elections and European integration] will continue and is likely to end this year. […] It’s necessary to work and resist to ensure that the issue of new elections is resolved in the spring rather than delayed until autumn 2025. […] For this, clear and peaceful positions need to be expressed.”

“Today, those opposing the authoritarian regime of Georgian Dream are shaping not only Georgia’s domestic agenda but also the EU’s and the U.S.’s stance towards Georgia. And not just towards Georgia, but the entire Caucasus and post-Soviet space.”

Zakareishvili also responded to Georgian Dream’s criticism of Joe Wilson, the U.S. congressman and author of the “Georgia Support Act,” which envisions sanctions against Georgian officials:

“Wilson sees how much effort and resources the U.S. has invested in fostering a fragile democracy somewhere in the Caucasus—this fragile democracy is called Georgia. Wilson sees how easily it can be lost and how hard the Georgian people are fighting for it. He doesn’t have his own agenda; he simply observes the resistance of the Georgian people.”

Cultural expert Zaal Andronikashvili:

“Georgian Dream’s statement can be seen as a manifestation of delusional disorder and a conspiracy theory, but it also signals the ruling party’s refusal to hold new elections and its intent to dismantle the state.

“Inflicting maximum damage on Georgia during the time Georgian Dream can maintain its illegitimate government—that’s the goal Bidzina Ivanishvili and Georgian Dream have set for themselves.”

“On the other hand, the statement acknowledges Georgian Dream’s international isolation and reflects the opposition’s success in this regard. Georgian Dream lacks legitimacy both domestically and internationally. Georgia’s allies remain loyal to Georgia but have turned against Georgian Dream.”

“The dual pressure on the authorities will persist: protests within the country and sanctions from outside, with both intensifying in scale and force. […] However, we shouldn’t have illusions that breaking Georgian Dream will be easy—it will require time and effort. It’s hard to predict how much, but we must prepare for a prolonged siege. Large-scale protests and strikes with political and economic consequences are needed.”

Director of the Centre for Social Justice, Tamta Mikeladze:

“I believe we need to take Georgian Dream’s propaganda seriously. Their primitive myths and conspiracy theories resonate with certain parts of society, and this requires not ridicule but proactive engagement.

What systemic factors make this propaganda effective?

— The education system is in crisis, and political elites strive to keep a significant portion of the population ignorant;

— Regions are depleted and lack basic cultural infrastructure;

— The church has propagated a strong ideology over many years, based on conspiracy theories, ideas of Western corruption, and the purity of Eastern Christianity;

— Cultural traumas related to war;

— Distrust towards mainstream media and opinion leaders;

— Societal polarization, which has rendered dialogue and trust within civil society impossible.

These systemic issues are not easy to overcome fast, but here’s what can be done:

— Fight for public broadcasting and make it a resource that serves society’s interests;

— Opposition channels should give airtime to representatives of diverse social groups to make political discourse more inclusive, credible, and transparent;

— Political parties and opinion leaders need to clearly explain the processes in the country instead of repeating empty slogans;

— Experts should develop tangible strategies and concepts for peace and security in Georgia to address societal fears of potential new wars.”

Mikeladze also called for accountability for Georgian Dream’s philosopher and ideologist, Zaza Shatirishvili, for spreading propaganda.

Former presidential adviser Tengiz Pkhaladze:

According to Georgian Dream’s statement:

1. Everyone is at war with us except Russia! Everyone is a sodomite, except the occupier!

2. The ‘deep state’ and the ‘party of global war’ have taken over both America and the European Union, but they couldn’t handle Georgian Dream! With a budget of $9.5 billion and an external debt of $25 billion (which, by the way, Georgia owes to countries controlled by the ‘deep state’ and the ‘party of war’), the Georgian government managed to throw a stone at the peace disruptors!

3. It seems we’ve finally defeated the Freemasons. There’s nothing about them in the statement.”

