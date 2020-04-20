Policeman accidentally kills woman in Tbilisi

In the center of Tbilisi on Vazha Pshavela Avenue, a woman died in her apartment on the seventh floor after a drunken police officer accidentally shot his weapon In the building next door from his balcony.

The deceased is the mother of singer Tika Mahaldiani.

An investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor’s office. A criminal case herb opened under article 116 of the Criminal Code – unintentional manslaughter – and is punishable by imprisonment from 6 months to 4 years.