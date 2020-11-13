Protests in Yerevan continue with the same demands but new detentions. Photo report

Rallies have been held in Freedom Square in Yerevan since November 11, after the signing of the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.

The protests are organised by 17 opposition parties, and thousands of people have come out to support their demand that PM Nikol Pashinyan resign, as they do not agree with the terms of the agreement signed by the heads of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

According to the truce, the regions adjacent to Karabakh are to be returned under the control of Azerbaijan in the coming days, and Azerbaijani refugees are to return to the area. Many in Armenia call the truce the ‘practical surrender of Karabakh to Azerbaijan.’

People brought with them to the rally posters with photographs of MPs of the ruling ‘My Step’ bloc, on which instead of names is the inscription ‘One of the traitors’.

Those gathered on the square shouted “Nikol, go away!”, “I am Artsakh”, “Nikol is a traitor”.

During their speeches, the opposition leaders said that the prime minister had entered into unacceptable collusion with Azerbaijan.

The protesters were watched by the police. At the beginning of the rally, the police detained several activists.

Prosperous Armenia Party MP Yvette Tonoyan said that seven of her colleagues were summoned for questioning to the Special Investigation Service.

“We knew that something like this was waiting for us, but we are not afraid of it. We will not be silenced,” she said.

The rally lasted about three hours. The opposition said that protests will take place on weekends. On November 14, in the evening, a rally will be held with lighting candles in memory of the soldiers killed in Karabakh, and on November 15 at 16:00 another rally will be held.