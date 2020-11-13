ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Karabakh, 2020
Karabakh, 2020

Protests in Yerevan continue with the same demands but new detentions. Photo report

messenger vk-black email copy print

Rallies have been held in Freedom Square in Yerevan since November 11, after the signing of the trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.

The protests are organised by 17 opposition parties, and thousands of people have come out to support their demand that PM Nikol Pashinyan resign, as they do not agree with the terms of the agreement signed by the heads of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. 

According to the truce, the regions adjacent to Karabakh are to be returned under the control of Azerbaijan in the coming days, and Azerbaijani refugees are to return to the area. Many in Armenia call the truce the ‘practical surrender of Karabakh to Azerbaijan.’

People brought with them to the rally posters with photographs of MPs of the ruling ‘My Step’ bloc, on which instead of names is the inscription ‘One of the traitors’.

Those gathered on the square shouted “Nikol, go away!”, “I am Artsakh”, “Nikol is a traitor”.

During their speeches, the opposition leaders said that the prime minister had entered into  unacceptable collusion with Azerbaijan.

The protesters were watched by the police. At the beginning of the rally, the police detained several activists.

Prosperous Armenia Party MP Yvette Tonoyan said that seven of her colleagues were summoned for questioning to the Special Investigation Service.

митинг в Ереване, лозунги, задержания, фоторепортаж, оппозиция, протест, трехстороннее заявление, Армения, Азербайджан, Россия, смена власти, денонсация, документ по Карабаху,

“We knew that something like this was waiting for us, but we are not afraid of it.  We will not be silenced,” she said.

The rally lasted about three hours. The opposition said that protests will take place on weekends. On November 14, in the evening, a rally will be held with lighting candles in memory of the soldiers killed in Karabakh, and on November 15 at 16:00 another rally will be held.

Most read

1

Armenia 10th in world in cases per million population. Georgia – 43rd, Azerbaijan – 94th

2

Why is Shusha/Shushi so important for Azerbaijanis and Armenians?

3

Terms of the Karabakh truce – corridors, boundaries and peacekeepers

4

Karabakh truce: return of outlying regions, Azerbaijani refugees, introduction of Russian peacekeepers

5

Karabakh truce, protests in Armenia, chronicle of events, November 10-11, 2020

6

‘I take personal responsibility for this’ – Armenian PM on situation in Karabakh

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews