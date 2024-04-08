fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Armenia
Armenia

Peter Stano: "The EU can assist Armenia, but it will not impose solutions"

messenger vk-black email copy print

Peter Stano on Armenia-EU cooperation

Armenia has made significant progress in drawing closer to the European Union, but there are still unresolved issues,” stated Peter Stano, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy at the European Commission, in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. According to him, the nature of the relationship depends not only on Brussels or Yerevan but also on “how far the parties are willing to go” to strengthen cooperation.

The recent trilateral meeting in Brussels between the US, EU, and Armenia proves that we are coming closer together. And this is based on the determination of all parties,” he emphasized.

Regarding the much-discussed issue in Armenia of possible assistance from the EU in the security sphere, Stano stated that this direction is at the center of attention of EU countries:

Discussions on assistance within the framework of the European Peace Fund are ongoing, and at some point, a decision will be made. But processes in the EU take time, considering that there must be consensus among all 27 member states.

Reforms in Armenia need to continue,” says Peter Stano. He thinks, Armenia’s homework involves bringing the country closer to the EU politically and economically:

And this process includes, of course, working on reforms: strengthening and reforming democratic institutions, necessary economic reforms, ensuring the rule of law, and fighting corruption.

Stano says that as early as November, 2023, EU foreign ministers discussed ways to further cooperate with Armenia and outlined areas for further action. These include:

  1. Assistance through the European Peace Fund.
  2. Strengthening the resilience of Armenia’s economy and society.
  3. Visa liberalization.

“Visa liberalization is also a political process”

The start of dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization is not being delayed because there is still no timeline for the work, Stano said. He emphasized that this decision is technocratic but also political. It needs approval from all EU member states.

Why is it taking so long? Because member states must find the best way to ensure they are satisfied with all the criteria that have been met, that they have sufficient guarantees that there will be no abuse of visa liberalization,” he explained.

“International law cannot be violated”

Peter Stano considers, the international community “can assist, but not impose solutions” regarding the regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

He stated that they are working with the parties in bilateral and trilateral formats to advance the process, but the decision must be found by Yerevan and Baku:

No one can solve the problem for you.”

When asked if Brussels is ready to help restore Armenia’s territorial integrity, Stano replied:

There is international law regarding territorial integrity and sovereignty. And the EU has a very clear approach: international law must be respected, it cannot be violated. And if there are issues, they need to be resolved through negotiation.

He cited examples of conflicts between Serbia and Kosovo, Israel and Palestine, emphasizing that the EU is assisting these countries.

However, it cannot force a decision; the parties must find “a solution that is mutually a good compromise” themselves.

The EU does not require getting rid of Russia

We’re not saying if you want more from the EU, you should get rid of the Russians. The European Union doesn’t work that way. The EU is not the player that says if you want to work with us, you have to give up all other partners,” said the spokesperson for the European Commission.

If Yerevan believes that for its interests it is “important, positive, or beneficial” to have some cooperation with Russia, the EU does not demand to exclude such an opportunity. The only requirement is that any cooperation should not contradict the EU’s policies, such as sanctions.

If you develop closer ties with the EU, it doesn’t mean you should cut ties with any other partner. If you want Russian soldiers, the Russian Federal Security Service, or any other Russian law enforcement agency on your land, that’s your sovereign decision,” Stano said.

Most read

1

Georgia: 35 years since April 9 tragedy, when Soviet army massacred peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi

2

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 1-5 April, 2024

3

Do we need Russian peacekeepers? Debates spark in Azerbaijan

4

"Armenia is Europe, period": Discussion on Euro-Integration in Parliament

5

"Baku's recent moves' motives are Middle East-bound." Opinion from Yerevan

6

"Armenia provided with safety cushions" - Opinion on the Brussels meeting

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews