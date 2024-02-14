"EU-Armenia relations are currently stronger than ever"- Borrell

Statements by Borrell and Mirzoyan

European Union intends to enhance cooperation with Armenia in the realm of security and defense, as stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. However, specific details regarding this initiative were not provided. Borrell made this announcement during a joint press conference with Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan in Brussels. The Armenian delegation was present for the fifth meeting of the Armenia-European Union Partnership Council.

Borrell and Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Armenia-EU relations, highlighting the significant potential for further collaboration, particularly within the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement framework.

“We have decided to embark on a new, more ambitious cooperation program. This decision encourages us to achieve a strategic milestone in our relations, guided by mutual interests,” emphasized the EU High Representative.

Ararat Mirzoyan affirmed Armenia’s readiness to deepen its partnership with the European Union, underscoring the support of the country’s citizens for this endeavor.

“Azerbaijan’s response was disproportionate“

Media outlets in Armenia and Azerbaijan are actively discussing Josep Borrell’s comments on the incident of February 13, which resulted in the death of four Armenian soldiers. Borrell characterized Azerbaijan’s military operation “Revenge” as disproportionate. Baku justified its actions by citing the injury of an Azerbaijani soldier due to shooting from Armenian positions on February 12. Expressing sadness over that incident, the European diplomat remarked:

“However, it appears that Azerbaijan’s response was disproportionate, disregarding the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s assurance of a thorough investigation into the incident. This once again confirms the urgent need for the withdrawal of forces from proximity to each other, which the European Union has long advocated. I reaffirm the EU’s unwavering commitment to establishing sustainable peace in the region, grounded in principles such as sovereignty, border inviolability, and territorial integrity.”

Baku has already condemned Borrell’s statement, deeming the accusations against Azerbaijan unfounded and asserting that its actions were appropriate. According to the Azerbaijani side, “the EU’s response demonstrates indifference to the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman caused by a sniper shot without provocation.” The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry criticized the EU High Representative for taking a unilateral, pro-Armenian stance, claiming that it creates a divide between Azerbaijan and EU institutions, ultimately isolating himself from the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Borrell urges to “continue addressing challenges”

The EU high commissioner emphasized that EU-Armenia relations are currently stronger than ever.

He announced that the European Union intends to support Armenia’s participation in the project to lay an electric cable along the bottom of the Black Sea.

“This is an initiative with significant potential that could yield dividends for peace,” Borrell said.

He commended the reforms of the Armenian government in the field of justice and the fight against corruption. He urged Armenia to “continue to address challenges in combating discrimination, hate speech, and the spread of disinformation.”

He also endorsed Yerevan’s decision to accede to the Rome Statute, considering it a bold step.

“The time has come to initiate dialogue on liberalizing the visa regime”

Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted three important areas for deepening cooperation with the EU: security, economy, and freedom of movement.

“We believe that all requirements have been met, and the time has come to initiate dialogue on liberalizing the Armenia-EU visa regime,” he emphasized.

“I acknowledge Armenia’s keen interest in visa liberalization. A dialogue on this issue will commence soon,” Borrell replied.

The minister noted that the European Union is one of Armenia’s main trading partners. He emphasized that in 2023, there was intense progress in deepening relations with the EU. He particularly highlighted the success of the political dialogue regarding the security sector. Specifically, he deemed it extremely important to station a civilian observation mission of the European Union on the border with Azerbaijan.

“There’s no necessity to establish a new border between Armenia and Azerbaijan”

According to Mirzoyan, the border adjustment and delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan should rely on the most recent maps “developed by the competent and authorized bodies of the Soviet Union.”

“There’s no necessity to establish a new border during the delimitation process. However, it’s vital to retrace the borders outlined in the Declaration of Alma-Ata and subsequently confirmed by both parties,” emphasized Mirzoyan.

Regarding the unblocking of regional communications, he reiterated that the process should adhere to four fundamental principles: the sovereignty and jurisdiction of countries, reciprocity, and equality:

“We anticipate Azerbaijan’s constructive return to the negotiation table and its commitment to the aforementioned agreements.”

The Armenian Foreign Minister also addressed the issue of eight new minefield maps recently handed over to Azerbaijan, expressing Armenia’s expectation for the involvement of European partners in verifying the accuracy of these maps.

This statement can be elucidated by the fact that Azerbaijan has already declared the maps as inaccurate, whereas the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Armenia had previously indicated that it had provided the documents to certain international partners. Reports have indicated that the Armenian side took this action “in light of unwarranted speculation on this matter from Azerbaijan.”

Follow us – Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Statements by Borrell and Mirzoyan