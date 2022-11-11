"Pashinyan tried to get ahead of events." Reaction from Baku

Baku’s reaction to Pashinyan’s speech

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan‘s speech in the government of the country, in which he accused the Azerbaijani side of violating the agreements reached, caused a negative reaction in Azerbaijan. “This approach of the Armenian leadership is another blow to the process of normalizing relations between the two states and establishing peace in the region,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. According to political observer Agshin Kerimov, in his speech Pashinyan tried to get ahead of events that can be predicted in the near future.

Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at a meeting of the Armenian government is considered by many experts as a response to the statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made on the Day of Victory in the Second Karabakh War on November 8 in Shusha.

In turn, official Baku did not leave the speech of the Prime Minister of Armenia unanswered.

“Azerbaijan honestly fulfills its obligation”

“Nikol Pashinyan’s attempts to distort the speech of Ilham Aliyev in Shusha on November 8 and create the impression that Azerbaijan is not fulfilling its obligations are completely unfounded and unacceptable.

This approach of the Armenian leadership is yet another blow to the process of normalizing relations between the two states and establishing peace in the region,” Aykhan Hajizade, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said about the speech.

As Hajizade says, during the 44-day war of 2020 Azerbaijan, “using its right to defense in accordance with the UN Charter, liberated its internationally recognized territories from the occupying forces and restored its territorial integrity.”

“Armenia still refuses to comply with the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, in particular paragraphs 4, 6 and 9 of the said document, signed personally by Prime Minister Pashinyan, thereby violating its international obligations.

“Adequate responses by Azerbaijan to various military provocations of the Armenian armed forces, which, contrary to the tripartite statement, have not yet been completely withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories and continue to pose a threat to the region, are legitimate.

“It is the Armenia, in violation of its obligations under paragraph 9 of the Trilateral Statement, that is disrupting the process of opening communications between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic.

“Azerbaijan, for its part, is honestly fulfilling its obligation by laying a new Lachin road. Therefore, the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia about Azerbaijan’s intention to “block the Lachin corridor” is nothing more than a deliberate aggravation of the situation in the region.

“The document notes that “by a tripartite statement, Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of the movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along the Lachin road in both directions,” although the use of the road for military purposes is unacceptable.

“As Armenian officials acknowledged, Armenian soldiers have not been completely withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, and mines produced in 2021 in Armenia are also transported to the territory of Azerbaijan. And this means that, contrary to paragraph 6 of the tripartite statement, cases of abuse by Armenia of the Lachin road for illegal military operations continue.

“As for the completely misinterpretation and unfounded statements of the well-known provision of the tripartite statement by the Prime Minister of Armenia regarding the Zangezur corridor, we note that the Zangezur corridor means the restoration of precisely the historical connection between Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of our country, which means the use of this corridor in peaceful and humanitarian purposes.

“Pashinyan’s statements about the so-called “status of Karabakh”, which was not mentioned in any way in the tripartite statement and other documents, are also shaky. Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, the rights and security of the population of Armenian origin living in the region will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

In addition, Hajizade responded to the statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia about “Azerbaijan’s obstruction in the process of normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations”, stating that “Armenia’s territorial claims against Turkey are reflected in its declaration of independence and the constitution, which does not recognize the borders of its neighbors, which directly testifies to the absurdity of his accusation.”

“We reiterate that the ongoing destructive activity of Armenia, contrary to its obligations, not only does not serve to restore peace in the region, but acts against Armenia. Azerbaijan, for its part, is committed to establishing peace and stability in the region and will continue its actions in this direction on the basis of international law,” Hajizade added.

“Pashinyan tried to get ahead of events”

Commenting for JAMnews, political observer Agshin Kerimov noted that in his speech Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “creates a background of concern for the Armenians living in Karabakh and encourages Azerbaijan to conduct anti-terrorist operations.”

“Mr. Pashinyan, as it were, insures himself against possible events, pursuing the goal of pushing the Armenian armed forces located in the part of Karabakh, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with the Azerbaijani army. And the statement about Azerbaijan’s alleged preparation for genocide in Karabakh can be regarded as a continuation of traditional fairy tales.

The basis of Pashinyan’s speech, in my opinion, was his desire to get ahead of the events that may occur in the region in the near future,” Karimov believes.

The expert explained his idea as follows:

“Pashinyan, understanding the firmness of intentions and the will of Aliyev, gives signals that in the future Azerbaijan may conduct anti-terrorist operations against armed persons in Karabakh who are resisting the state.”

“It is at this moment that Armenia will start trumpeting to the whole world about alleged genocide of Armenians. In fact, Azerbaijan perceives the Armenian population of Karabakh as its own citizens, and even if in the future they refuse to live according to the laws of the country in which they reside, Baku will not threaten the civilian population. Azerbaijan demands the disarmament of illegal formations on its territory, but any operation to neutralize them cannot be considered genocide. These people are terrorist elements and carriers of ideas harmful to state security,” added Kerimov.

According to Kerimov, Pashinyan also voices the interests of a third party:

“It is known that the legends about the genocide are more listened to in the West. For Russia, the human factor is not important. Therefore Pashinyan’s mention of this term can be regarded as a cry for help from Western powers. But he also is forgetting about Russia.

Russia does not hide its intentions to stay forever in Karabakh, and the main plan of Moscow here is the formation of a Russian community. At present, the Armenian map looks the most suitable for the implementation of these plans, and the Kremlin is creating its community through the hands of local Armenians.

Speaking of extending the stay of peacekeepers until the issues of ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh are resolved, Pashinyan echoes the Kremlin. But it’s too early to talk about it, because more than two years before the deadline, and Aliyev insists on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Azerbaijan.”

At the end of his comment, Agshin Kerimov shared his predictions regarding upcoming events in the region:

“I think the anti-terrorist operations of the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh will continue, because Pashinyan’s position is too different from the conditions of Baku in the negotiations.

And in the process of Azerbaijan restoring its sovereignty over Khankendi [Armenians: Stepanakert – JAMnews], Khojaly, and other settlements, Russian peacekeepers will have nothing to do there.”

