Nikol Pashinyan

"Let the people decide" - Armenian Prime Minister proposes early parliamentary election

The Prime Minister of Armenia has proposed holding early parliamentary elections in 2021 as a way out of the political crisis.

“I am ready to resign at the request of the people, but only after the people themselves have made the decision,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

17 opposition parties have been holding street protests in Yerevan, demanding the resignation of PM Pashinyan ever since November 10 when the trilateral agreement ending the hostilities in Karabakh was signed.

Opposition leaders claim that Nikol Pashinyan entered into a “treacherous conspiracy” and voluntarily surrendered territories in Karabakh.

Pashinyan has hitherto signalled he is not stepping down, saying that he took up this post based on the will of the people and will only resign if there is the will that he do.

In his Facebook post, Pashinyan writes that the opposition’s protest movement demanding his resignation has not received the support of most of the people – despite the fact that, in his opinion, the opposition has “huge financial, media and organizational resources to stage rallies and protests”.

“I don’t cling to the prime minister’s chair, but I also cannot be reckless with the post given to me by the people,” Pashinyan said, stressing that he was ready to resign at the request of the people, but he was also ready to continue working if he received a vote of confidence again.

