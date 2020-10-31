Four exit polls, two realities as Georgian parliamentary elections end
Four different exit polls were conducted today by opposition TV stations in Georgia: opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi and Formula, and pro-government channels Imedi and Rustavi 2.
1. Formula TV commissioned an exit poll that was conducted by American company Edison Research:
•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 46%
•United National Movement – United Opposition ‘Strength in Unity’ – 28%
•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 5%
•Girchi – 3%
•Lelo – 3%
•Alliance of Patriots – 2%
•Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 2%
2. Mtavari Arkhi published the results of exit polls conducted by French company IPSOS:
•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 41%
•United National Movement – United Opposition ‘Strength is in Unity’ – 33%
•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 5%
•Lelo – 4%
•Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3%
•Girchi – 2%
•Labor Party – 2%
•Citizens – 1%
•Other – 5%
3. Exit poll commissioned by Imedi TV:
•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 55.0
•United National Movement – United Opposition, ‘Strength is in Unity’ – 23.0
•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 3.0
•Lelo – 3%
•Strategy Builder – 3.0
•Labor Party – 1.0
•Alliance of Georgian Patriots – 3.0
•United Georgia-Democratic Movement – 1.0
•Citizens – 1.0
•Girchi – 3.0
4. Exit polls of Rustavi 2 TV:
•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 52.26%
•United National Movement – United Opposition, ‘Strength is in Unity’ – 25.33%
•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 4.2%
•Girchi – 3.52%
•Lelo – Mamuka Khazaradze – 2.61%
•Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 2.37%
•Alliance of Georgian Patriots – 2.29%
•Georgian Labor Party – 1.22%
•These exit polls reflect data from 17: 00-17:30 in the evening