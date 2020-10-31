Four exit polls, two realities as Georgian parliamentary elections end

Four different exit polls were conducted today by opposition TV stations in Georgia: opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi and Formula, and pro-government channels Imedi and Rustavi 2.

1. Formula TV commissioned an exit poll that was conducted by American company Edison Research:

•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 46%

•United National Movement – United Opposition ‘Strength in Unity’ – 28%

•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 5%

•Girchi – 3%

•Lelo – 3%

•Alliance of Patriots – 2%

•Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 2%

2. Mtavari Arkhi published the results of exit polls conducted by French company IPSOS:

•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 41%

•United National Movement – United Opposition ‘Strength is in Unity’ – 33%

•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 5%

•Lelo – 4%

•Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3%

•Girchi – 2%

•Labor Party – 2%

•Citizens – 1%

•Other – 5%

3. Exit poll commissioned by Imedi TV:

•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 55.0

•United National Movement – United Opposition, ‘Strength is in Unity’ – 23.0

•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 3.0

•Lelo – 3%

•Strategy Builder – 3.0

•Labor Party – 1.0

•Alliance of Georgian Patriots – 3.0

•United Georgia-Democratic Movement – 1.0

•Citizens – 1.0

•Girchi – 3.0

4. Exit polls of Rustavi 2 TV:

•Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia – 52.26%

•United National Movement – United Opposition, ‘Strength is in Unity’ – 25.33%

•European Georgia – Movement for Freedom – 4.2%

•Girchi – 3.52%

•Lelo – Mamuka Khazaradze – 2.61%

•Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 2.37%

•Alliance of Georgian Patriots – 2.29%

•Georgian Labor Party – 1.22%

•These exit polls reflect data from 17: 00-17:30 in the evening