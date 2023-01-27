fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

PACE calls on Georgia to fulfill EU recommendations

messenger vk-black email copy print


PACE calls on Georgia to fulfill EU recommendations

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe welcomes the progress Georgia has made in fulfilling its obligations, but the government and all political forces in the country must continue reforms on the way to European integration, a resolution adopted at a PACE session reads.

According to the resolution, one of the main problems in Georgia is polarization. It affects reforms in the direction of “further democratic and Euro-Atlantic consolidation of the country” and the participation of all interested parties therein.

The Assembly also calls on the authorities to conduct an independent evaluation of judicial reforms in order to “ensure the true independence of the judicial system in the country”.

PACE takes into account the recent government actions in relation to opposition media, and calls on the government to take all possible steps to reduce tension in the media landscape.

“The Assembly fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, expresses concern over the illegal occupation by the Russian Federation and condemns the creeping annexation of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia. [The Assembly] urges the government to fulfill the twelve recommendations of the European Union to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the EU, which Georgia is justly striving for,” the statement reads.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews