

PACE calls on Georgia to fulfill EU recommendations

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe welcomes the progress Georgia has made in fulfilling its obligations, but the government and all political forces in the country must continue reforms on the way to European integration, a resolution adopted at a PACE session reads.

According to the resolution, one of the main problems in Georgia is polarization. It affects reforms in the direction of “further democratic and Euro-Atlantic consolidation of the country” and the participation of all interested parties therein.

The Assembly also calls on the authorities to conduct an independent evaluation of judicial reforms in order to “ensure the true independence of the judicial system in the country”.

PACE takes into account the recent government actions in relation to opposition media, and calls on the government to take all possible steps to reduce tension in the media landscape.

“The Assembly fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, expresses concern over the illegal occupation by the Russian Federation and condemns the creeping annexation of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia. [The Assembly] urges the government to fulfill the twelve recommendations of the European Union to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the EU, which Georgia is justly striving for,” the statement reads.