Armenia

Armenian opposition figure ends hunger strike after meeting with Catholicos

Representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun party Gegham Manukyan has ended his hunger strike on the ninth day.

He began his hunger strike on November 23 demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, claiming, like thousands of other protesters and more than a dozen opposition parties, that the truce Pashinyan signed on November 10 was equivalent to the ‘voluntary surrender of the Karabakh territories to Azerbaijan.’

On December 1, Manukyan reported that the Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II had visited him and asked him to end his hunger strike, ‘as there are other methods of political struggle.’

“It was difficult to reject the appeal of the Catholicos. From now on, together with our comrades-in-arms, we end the hunger strike and continue the struggle. A new day, a new struggle,” Gegham Manukyan wrote on his Facebook page.

