"Political marriage": Opponents unite in South Ossetia ahead of elections

Opposition in South Ossetia

Two months before the parliamentary elections in South Ossetia, a pre-election bloc has been formed, sparking confusion, disapproval, and criticism among a majority of the electorate. The political alliance brings together two staunch opponents.

These are Dzhambolat Tedeev, a member of the North Ossetian parliament and the founder of the “Patriots of Alania” party, and Sergey Kharebov, the leader of the South Ossetian “People’s Party”.

“Our goal, alongside Dzhambolat Tedeev and his team, is to unite the people of South Ossetia and work for the good of the state,” Kharebov stated.

He claims that his decision to unite with Tedeev ahead of the parliamentary elections was solely driven by love for the homeland and concern for the people. However, his fellow party members in the “People’s Party” do not believe him.

For many years, Sergey Kharebov was part of the inner circle of Dzhambolat Tedeev’s main opponent – former president of South Ossetia, Eduard Kokoity. Kharebov’s recent decision has sparked protests among the most loyal former president deputies from the “People’s Party”. In protest against the forced alliance, three out of four party members who are parliament deputies left the party.

“I cannot accept Kharebov’s decision, for it was made without discussing such a scenario,” says one of them, Amiran Dyakonov, believing that this alliance will not unite the people.

“If this union had been formed between Kokoity and Tedeev themselves – then yes, it would have eased the tension in society, which is divided into ‘Kokoity’s’ and ‘Tedeev’s’ camps due to the enmity between the two. If there had been reconciliation and if Kokoity and Tedeev had shaken hands, then we, their supporters, would have done the same.

But that’s not the case and is unlikely to happen. The ‘People’s Party’ has always supported Kokoity. And, as far as I know, this ‘political marriage’ between Tedeev and Kharebov did not sit well with some of Tedeev’s people. There is discontent in his camp too. See, this alliance will not bring the two antagonists and their supporters closer. It’s a fake unity.”

From left to right: Ir-Toh Dudaev (Chairman of the “Patriots of Alania” party), Sergey Kharebov, Dzhambolat Tedeev

The alliance between Tedeev and Kharebov also seems strange to potential voters.

“It’s pure adventure. Nobody cares about the people. We don’t have serious politicians anymore. People just make money during elections. That’s all,” says one of the residents of Tskhinval interviewed by JAMnews.

The “People’s Party” was created in the interests of Eduard Kokoity, and by 2009, it had completely come under his control before the parliamentary elections at that time.

After Leonid Tibilov came to power, the positions of the “People’s Party” were slightly shaken, but nevertheless, it confidently exceeded the seven percent threshold in every election and remained in parliament.

Meanwhile, Sergey Kharebov has mostly remained in the shadows in recent years, not actively participating in public politics, preferring to devote more time and attention to his gas station business. The party’s political activities were carried out by deputies Amiran Dyakonov, Dzhambolat Medoev, Robert Ostaev, and Arsen Kvezerov, who, like Kharebov himself, were considered “Kokoity’s people”.

However, according to sources close to Kharebov, the discord between him and Kokoity actually began as early as 2019. It may have even started earlier, in 2017, when Kharebov publicly called on members of his party to support Anatoly Bibilov in the presidential elections.

As for Dzhambolat Tedeev, he has always been an uncompromising opponent of Eduard Kokoity. In 2011, Tedeev unsuccessfully attempted to run for president, but the absence of permanent residence prevented him from registering as a candidate. This conflict then escalated into mass protests by Tedeev’s supporters, which were brutally suppressed by Kokoity’s security forces.

One of the largest protest actions organized by Tedeev in Vladikavkaz in the summer of 2011 was disrupted by a group of Kokoity’s supporters who arrived from Tskhinval. Sergey Kharebov played a key role in dispersing the protest.

Interestingly, Eduard Kokoity himself has not uttered a word about his associate’s actions. At least, he has not made any public comments so far.

However, Dzhambolat Tedeev’s team, the “Patriots of Alania” party, has already accused Kokoity of attempting to cause “intrapolitical discord”:

“Eduard Kokoity and his political supporters have no right to speak on behalf of the people against the union of the previously controlled ‘People’s Party’ and ‘Patriots of Alania’.

Tedeev has passed the test of political maturity, as has the leader of the ‘People’s Party’ Sergey Kharebov, by taking a serious step to overcome internal elite confrontation in the republic, reconciling with his long-time opponents.

However, this concept has not been liked by everyone. The division of society into groups, clans, etc., provides fertile ground for the ideological inspirers of endless intrapolitical discord.“

