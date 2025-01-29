Opinion: 'Restoring Georgia’s dialogue with West benefits Armenia'

Significance of Georgia-West ties for Armenia

“It is crucial that Armenia is not left isolated in the region and achieves significant progress together with Georgia,” says Georgian affairs expert Johnny Melikyan, noting that Armenia is actively diversifying its partnerships by deepening relations with the West.

According to the analyst, it is in Armenia’s interest that Georgia stays on its Western path and makes progress in restoring dialogue with the EU and the US—even if it does not reach the level of engagement seen three years ago, before the Russia-Ukraine war. He warns that the growing rift between the West and Georgia risks further distancing the region from Western influence.

“Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Turkey are eager to minimize external influence in the South Caucasus in their favor. This makes it all the more important for both the West and Armenia to see Georgia re-engage with the EU and the US. Armenian diplomats and lawmakers can play a role in facilitating this process,” Melikyan suggests.

“EU may eventually have to negotiate with Georgian authorities”

Johnny Melikyan recalls that in 2024, Georgia’s government froze its strategic relations with the EU, leading to sanctions against members of the political elite.

“Essentially, the sanctions targeted MPs and individuals with diplomatic passports, further complicating the situation,” he explains.

The expert believes that developments could eventually force the EU to engage in talks with the Georgian authorities, though he does not elaborate on why he thinks this might happen or under what circumstances.

At the same time, Melikyan notes that Georgia’s leadership is actively pursuing alternative diplomatic and economic directions. He points to recent high-profile visits to Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, suggesting they are not coincidental. He adds that discussions in Abu Dhabi even touched on the construction of dry ports in the suburbs of Tbilisi.

“Georgia’s experience should be studied to understand red lines”

Despite recent tensions, Georgia still has a history of strong relations with the EU, says Georgian affairs expert Johnny Melikyan.

“This experience should be studied to understand the red lines. Armenia and Georgia are more attractive to Western partners when they work together on joint programs. By initiating long-term projects, Tbilisi and Yerevan must maintain a clear agenda and active relations.”

Discussing Georgia’s internal political landscape, Melikyan notes that the country has not fully accepted the results of the parliamentary elections. A segment of the population continues to protest and demand early elections.

However, the analyst believes that street demonstrations alone will not bring about change in Georgia.

At the same time, he is convinced that the events of this year will be critical—not just for Georgia’s ties with the West, but for the entire region.

“2025 will give new momentum to Armenian-Georgian relations”

Johnny Melikyan recalls that a year ago, Yerevan and Tbilisi signed a declaration on strategic partnership. He attributes the lack of closer cooperation since then to Georgia’s internal political turbulence.

However, he remains hopeful that 2025 will inject new momentum into bilateral ties, emphasizing that Armenia should not distance itself from Georgia due to its strained relations with the EU:

“If we can be of help to Georgia, or vice versa, both countries must do everything possible to support each other.”

In January 2024, Armenia and Georgia signed a strategic partnership declaration, which leaders hailed as a “historic decision” and a “major achievement”. However, the details of the agreement remain undisclosed. It is still unclear which areas of cooperation will see concrete steps and whether any benchmarks for success have been established.