"Armenia cannot count on integration with the West without Georgia". Opinion

“The growing influence and power of oligarchic circles in Georgia is a problem for Armenia as well,” Armenian political scientist Areg Kochinyan said, commenting on Bidzina Ivanishvili’s decision to return to politics. He believes that strengthening of democracy in Georgia should be important for Armenia as well, as “without Georgia Armenia cannot count on integration with the West”.

At the request of JAMnews, political scientist Areg Kochinyan and Georgian affairs expert Johnny Melikyan commented on the impact Ivanishvili’s return could have on Armenian-Georgian relations, and the aspirations of both countries to move closer to the EU.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is considered the shadow ruler of Georgia, announced on December 30, 2023 that he has decided to return to politics. The founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party is now its honorary chairman and has announced his return to active politics for the third time. This time – on the eve of the 2024 parliamentary elections. “The opposition has collapsed and the overly strong ruling party needs to be kept from human error. I will become the new center of gravity,” the billionaire declared.

Areg Kochinyan, political scientist

“What is happening in Georgia. Real, functional power becomes official. The person in whose hands, in fact, the power was concentrated, publicly takes over its realization. This is a more honest approach towards the voters and partners, the international community.

As for the Armenian-Georgian relations, they have reached a certain quality and depth, have a certain layer, which will not change its content regardless of the international conjuncture, quality and form of international relations. Besides, only Georgia and Armenia are democratic countries not only in the South Caucasus, but in the entire region. This is also a fact that cannot be ignored, especially by our Western partners.

Of course, the quality of democracy in Georgia, its depth is very important for us. Active political activity of an oligarch, especially one who has accumulated his wealth in the Russian Federation, who seeks to occupy important positions of power, cannot be considered an achievement of democracy. This is a problem that we must try to work with.

In the work of the West, the main approach will be to rely on Armenia and Georgia at the same time. Therefore, as much as we value and consider important the development of democratic institutions and deepening of democracy in Armenia, we should treat these processes in Georgia as well. Armenia cannot count on integration with the West without Georgia.”

Johnny Melikyan, expert on Georgian issues

“I link Ivanishvili’s return to the internal political processes taking place in Georgia. The goal is to form or strengthen the ranks of the ruling party.

Moreover, the position [of honorary chairman of Georgian Dream] is not symbolic. After the recent changes, Ivanishvili can also nominate a candidate for prime minister. He has the decisive vote and will continue to be the deciding factor.

I don’t expect any drastic changes in Armenian-Georgian relations. There is a team, a policy that has not changed since 2012. During the rule of the Georgian Dream and after the change of power in Armenia in 2018, relations between the elites of the two countries have become even warmer. The basis for deepening relations are the trends in both countries. These are the strengthening of democracy, human rights, freedom of speech.

Perhaps in 2024-25 we will see the formation of a new, renewed agenda of deepening relations, and the countries will consolidate the level of their relations as strategic – as Georgia’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan are. If earlier Armenian officials were talking about this, now the Prime Minister of Georgia is already talking about the establishment of strategic relations with Armenia.”

