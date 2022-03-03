Opinion from Baku: why is second Karabakh war different from the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war

Difference between the second Karabakh and Russian-Ukrainian wars

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Armenian media have tirelessly drawn parallels between the Russian-Ukrainian and the second Karabakh wars. The comments of experts from Armenia boil down to the fact that in 2020 the West should have taken the same tough stance against Azerbaijan, which they are currently demonstrating against the aggressor – Russia.

To comment on this trend in the Armenian expert society, the Azerbaijani edition of JAMnews turned to political scientist Maksud Ibrahimov.

According to the political scientist, Armenian experts should understand the differences between the war that took place in the fall of 2020 and the events that are currently taking place in Ukraine.

Differences between the two wars

“By the nature of my work, I regularly get acquainted with the materials in the Armenian press. I’ve seen statements like this as well. But I must say that they do not belong to the most venerable Armenian experts, whose opinion has at least some influence on the political background.

I will cite just a few well-known facts in order to popularly explain the difference between the conflicts in our country and in Ukraine.

The territories of Azerbaijan occupied about 30 years ago have not been recognized by any country in the world throughout this time. Even by the occupier itself – Armenia. In other words, these were only self-proclaimed separatists and armed gangs. And no one in the world could forbid Azerbaijan from conducting a counter-terrorist operation on its territory.

As for Ukraine, since 2014 Russia has annexed Crimea, and this peninsula, according to Russian law, was no longer the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, the territories of the so-called republics of Donbass were occupied.

But Russia, before starting an occupation war in Ukraine, de jure recognized these republics. That is, the occupier had quite legitimate, in his opinion, reasons for starting hostilities. Although the international community considers the unilateral actions of the Russian Federation illegal.

One cannot even attempt to draw parallels between the war of liberation and the war of occupation. During the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan returned 75% of the territories that belong to it according to all laws.

The whole world recognizes Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan. There still remains a territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed and I will get back to this topic.

Russia is currently occupying the territory of a foreign country. For the whole world, except for Russia itself and its henchmen, Crimea and Donbass are integral parts of Ukraine. Russia justifies its actions by the events taking place since the occupation of part of Ukraine. But excuse me, no one invited Russia there”, Ibragimov said.

Territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed

“I would like Armenian political scientists to think about the prospects of the war in Ukraine for our region. They are now more relevant than reflections on the topic in a manner of “if only…”.

Russia has lost almost all of its allies. According to the results of the UN vote, it becomes clear that Moscow is supported by only four countries, three of which – Syria, North Korea and Eritrea – cause a smile from the civilized world. There is also Belarus, which has nowhere to go. But this is also not serious.

The West literally took up the destruction of Russia, both morally and economically. If this continues for at least a month or two, then our northern neighbor will be in a very unenviable position.

Let’s not forget that the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation are now the only force in Karabakh holding the fragile peace in this part of Azerbaijan. The separatist regime does not want to listen to the opinion of Baku.

According to the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan in 2025 has the right to refuse, let’s say, the services of peacekeepers. And even the insistent desire of Armenia to keep them there will not help. What will happen to Russia and the geopolitical situation in Europe and in our region until 2025, no one can say yet.

One thing is known that Russia is very likely to lose its former power and authority. That’s what you need to think about and, finally, come to a common denominator for the two countries – Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is necessary to sign a peace treaty and develop bilateral relations”, the expert explained.