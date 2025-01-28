fbpx
Opinion: 'Cooperation with China will severely impact Trump's policy on Georgia'

Georgia-China relations and Trump

According to Nodar Kharshiladze, founder of the Georgian Centre for Strategic Analysis (GSAC), strategic cooperation with China and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s visit to Iran (for the funeral of the former president) will have a severely negative impact on Trump’s policy toward Georgia.

The expert described this as a red line, beyond which sanctions could begin.

Nodar Kharshiladze:

“The policies pursued by Bidzina Ivanishvili and his party [‘Georgian Dream’] directly contradict the priorities of the Trump administration.

This approach, centred on closer ties with the People’s Republic of China and Iran— including strategic bilateral cooperation with China and Irakli Kobakhidze’s visit to Iran—will have a severely negative impact on Trump’s policy toward Georgia. This is a red line. We should brace ourselves for new sanctions…”

