Bidzina Ivanishvili

Opinion: Bidzina Ivanishvili made Georgia hostage to his wealth

Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of Georgian Dream and an oligarch, has held Georgia hostage to his personal financial problems ever since he became convinced that Credit Suisse was part of a grand conspiracy against him,” said Tina Khidasheli, head of the NGO Civic Idea and a politician, in response to statements made by Ivanishvili’s lawyer, Lasha Kalandadze.

Ivanishvili first sued Credit Suisse in 2011 after uncovering fraudulent schemes involving one of the bank’s managers. A new phase in the dispute began following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when reports emerged that the bank had frozen Ivanishvili’s account containing £2.7 billion, citing suspicions that the funds might have Russian origins.

In January 2025, Lasha Kalandadze announced that Ivanishvili had filed a lawsuit against another Swiss bank, Julius Baer, where he transferred the majority of his assets after the Credit Suisse dispute. According to Kalandadze, Julius Baer extended U.S. sanctions to Ivanishvili’s family members and companies.

Khidasheli also commented on the prospects for U.S.-Georgia relations under the new American administration, expressing hope that it will bring an end to the ongoing crisis in Georgia.

“The more Ivanishvili believes he is the victim of political persecution, the more problems he creates for himself. In reality, the situation began with one bank and then escalated to another. The first case with Credit Suisse involved a standard criminal scheme that just happened to involve Ivanishvili.

But he embraced conspiracy theories, believing that the entire world, represented by Credit Suisse, was fighting against him. Similarly, Prime Minister Kobakhidze made absurd statements, claiming that if the UK imposes sanctions on Georgian officials, its government will collapse. It’s impossible to take such delusions seriously.

This entire situation is deeply unserious. If a billionaire oligarch has problems with his banks, he should resolve them through his lawyers! Instead, he has made Georgia a hostage to his personal financial issues, ever since he convinced himself that Credit Suisse was part of a grand conspiracy against him. The Georgian public should not allow Ivanishvili this privilege!”

“President Trump has declared that strengthening defense and security is his priority. I sincerely hope that the political crisis in Georgia will come to an end, that Georgia will escape the sanctions dilemma and the suspension of Western support programs, and that U.S.-Georgia military cooperation will reach a qualitatively new level.

The pressing question today is what Irakli Kobakhidze and Georgian Dream plan to do in response to Trump’s recent statement that ‘friendship with America’s enemies will be punished.’ This is especially relevant given recent international reports highlighting Kobakhidze’s trips to Iran and allegations that the Georgian prime minister ‘supports Hezbollah leaders.'”

