Open-air cafes, restaurants to reopen in Azerbaijan

Outdoor cafes and restaurants will reopen in Baku and 12 more cities and regions of Azerbaijan from 18 August.

Like other facilities, including stores other than grocery and pharmacies, they have been closed since June 20 as a strict quarantine measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Working hours will be limited to between 9 am and 10 pm.

The use of hookahs will be prohibited, and more than six people will not be able to gather at one table.

● Armenia extends state of emergency for fifth time

● Baku opens several beaches with regulations, others remain closed

A strict quarantine regime in the capital of Azerbaijan and some other regions of the country was introduced on June 20. For six weeks, people could leave their homes for a strictly limited time, and had to first receive SMS permission from the authorities beforehand.

Since August 5, this requirement has been abolished, but shopping centers still do not work, and public transport does not work on weekends.

The metro has not been functioning in Baku for two months.

The number of people infected with coronavirus continues to grow in Azerbaijan.

As of August 14, there had been a total of 34,018 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 504 people have died and 34,018 have recovered.